Shop for Mother’s Day gifts and enjoy awesome rewards at the PayMaya Mall

This coming Mother’s Day, finding the perfect gift for your mom from the comforts of your home is a breeze with the help of your trusted cashless payments app PayMaya. With PayMaya in hand, you can find thoughtful gift ideas from over 200 merchants inside its PayMaya Mall feature. On top of making your mom happy, it’s also a safer way to shop, and with PayMaya’s cashback and promos, it’s also more rewarding.

From the best food picks to specialty grocery items, health products, stylish kitchenware, and beauty finds, you can easily find a wide range of products that can suit your budget, all within your PayMaya app. And when you pay for your purchases using your PayMaya mobile number, you can even get up to 100% cashback of up to P500– a sweet treat not just for your mom but for you as well!

To start shopping for your Mother’s Day gifts and more, simply tap the Maya Mall icon on your PayMaya App and choose from over 200 merchants ranging from lifestyle brands, grocery stores, pharmaceuticals, restaurants, and many more. After choosing the items you’d like to purchase, just select PayMaya as your payment option, key in your PayMaya mobile number to pay, and enjoy exclusive PayMaya deals!

If you still haven’t decided on what to buy for your mom, here are some thoughtful gift ideas that she would surely love. What’s best is you don’t even have to step out of the house because you can find them all in the PayMaya Mall!

For the hard working mom: Sleepy Body Lotion from Lush, SRP: P645

Give your mom the gift of a relaxing sleep with this Lush Sleepy Body Lotion. Enriched with a gentle oatmeal infusion, calming lavender flower and comfortingly sweet tonka absolute, this dreamy concoction is designed to soothe her mind and skin, and help her get a good night’s sleep with ease.

For the foodie mom: Kare-Kare Rekado Bundle ENGRANDE from Zari-Zari Store, SRP: P520.00 for 2-3 pax

Give your mom a special treat, surprise her by cooking her favorite dish! This ready-to-cook Kare-Kare bundle comes complete with meat and vegetable ingredients plus condiments. All you have to do is follow the recipe available on the product page and enjoy a sumptuous Mother’s Day meal with your family.

For the minimalist mom: Asahi Waffle and Panini Maker Wood design from AllHome, SRP: P2,159

Let’s face it – ever since the quarantine has started, we’ve all been obsessed with redecorating our homes. This stylish waffle and panini maker is perfect for your mom’s pinterest-worthy kitchen, and it’s also a great kitchen tool to experiment with new breakfast and merienda recipes as you bond with your mom at home!

For the spa-loving mom: Infinitub Max Collapsible Bath Tub with Lid from Urban Essentials, SRP: P5,200.00

Moms care for our families 24/7 so give her the gift of relaxation on her special day with this portable and collapsible bath tub that she can use to have some much-needed ME-time. This is may be on the pricy side, but it’s definitely a useful gift that she can enjoy.

For the ageless beauty mom: The Claudette Collection from Nars: SRP: P1,850 – P3,000

Inspired by inimitable mother and muse to Francois Nars, any item in this collection – from the limited edition lipstick, to the cheek duo – is the perfect gift for Mother’s Day. When you purchase from the collection or any product from NARS via PayMaya Mall, you can even enjoy a discount of P300 for a minimum of P1,500 purchase. Simply use the code NARSPAYMAYA upon checkout. A luxurious gift for mom, extra savings for you – definitely a win-win deal!

