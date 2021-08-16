Shop safely from home with Araneta City

Staying safe at home during the next two weeks doesn’t mean that we need to give up on things that make us happy. And yes, that includes shopping, because there are ways to shop for essential goods and other needed items all from the comfort of your home!

Araneta City is offering you various ways to shop from home with a few taps and swipes of your smart device. This is done through the pioneering services offered by the City of Firsts—ASK ARA and ARANETA CITY ASSIST!

With Araneta City Assist, you can instantly get linked with any store within Araneta City and directly order from them and have it delivered instantly. The City of Firsts has partnered with MrSpeedy to facilitate the quick and stress-free delivery of purchased items right to your doorstep.

All you need to do is check the directory of stores in Araneta City by visiting www.aranetacity.com or downloading the Araneta City mobile app (available for both iOS and Android users). Pick the establishment of your choice, and contact them directly by calling or sending them a message. The store can then offer a variety of payment options for you to settle your purchase. And with that, the store coordinates with the courier and prepares your items for delivery.

Meanwhile, you can also have the City of Firsts’ virtual shopper to help you complete your shopping list! Ask Ara is the improved virtual shopper and delivery service that Araneta City exclusively offers to its customers. And during the next two weeks, Araneta City is making Ask Ara available for all stores inside the City of Firsts!

All you need to do is visit the Ask Ara Facebook page and message Ara. Indicate the details of the items you want to purchase, settle the payment online, and discuss with the store whether the items are for pickup or delivery. If you decide to have it delivered to you, then all you need to do is wait for Mr. Speedy to arrive at your door. It’s quick, easy, and hassle-free!

“It’s important to stay safe during this period, and we’re helping our customers do that through our innovative offerings like Ask Ara and the Araneta City Assist. We encourage our customers to use these platforms so that they can shop safely from home without worry,” Araneta City AVP for Marketing Marjorie Go said.

Check out this link: https://blog.aranetacity.com/2021/03/list-open-storesestablishment-in.html to see all operational stores in Araneta City. Contact numbers and updated operating hours are also indicated in the list so that you may contact them with ease.