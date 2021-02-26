Shop smart for a healthier lifestyle, to save cash on groceries

Grocery shopping can sometimes be a stressful chore. Buyers face the challenge of picking healthy and fresh alternatives, while looking for good deals and sticking to a budget.

But with some guidelines and tips that are easy to follow, making healthy, smart selections can be more fun and convenient.

Plan ahead

The preparations start before leaving the home. Before you head to the supermarket, check your pantry, refrigerator, and cupboard to check the supplies that you still have and those that you need to repurchase.

It also helps to plan out your menu for the week. List the dishes and the ingredients you need for each, checking which items you are missing and have to include in your shopping list.

Go the extra mile and do your research before you go. Visit the websites and social media accounts of your favorite groceries and supermarkets to check for updates on their rewards programs or any new promos, so you know which ones have the best deals you can maximize.

Eat before shopping

Have filling snacks before you do the groceries, so you would not have to go around the aisles on an empty stomach and get tempted to make impulse purchases. There are also studies indicating that shopping for groceries while hungry can compel people into buying high-calorie or fatty products such as candy, salty snacks, soda, and instant food. Aside from being unhealthy, these items can also result in extra costs and impact your carefully thought-out budget.

Shop with a purpose, priority

When you get to the supermarket, focus on the basic and necessary items that are on your list—if it’s not there, resist the temptation to add it to your cart.

To get bigger savings, you can also consider store-brand items. Because the supermarket’s name is on the package, it can assure buyers that the products are the best the store has to offer.

Also make it a point to read labels, especially when purchasing new items or trying out new brands. This can help you compare products and go for the healthier, more nutritious alternative.

Take advantage of deals, promos

Follow your grocery store's social media pages to stay updated on the latest deals, and sign up for its rewards program to earn points for the cash you spend.

