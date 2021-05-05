Shopee and Alex Gonzaga make Akinse Shopping more fun, rewarding, and worthwhile at Shopee 5.15 Payday Sale

Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, introduces Alex Gonzaga as the face of Shopee’s Payday Sales. The actress, dubbed the new Shopee Princess, will act as Filipinos’ payday shopping buddy as she shares the best money-saving deals to enjoy at Shopee’s Payday Sales.

Ruoshan Tao, Head of Marketing at Shopee Philippines, said, “We’re excited to kick off our 5.15 Payday Sale with Alex Gonzaga, who is one of the most beloved TV and social media personalities of her generation. With her quirky, vibrant character and ability to connect with Filipinos, we believe Alex is the perfect person to guide shoppers as they try to spend their money wisely by looking for all the best deals on the platform. We hope Filipinos will be able to maximize their money’s worth this akinse with all the discounts and rewards Shopee has to offer at the 5.15 Payday Sale.”

Fans can watch Alex Gonzaga’s Shopee Payday Sale commercial on TV and on Shopee’s official Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube accounts beginning May 6. Meanwhile, here are all the deals shoppers can look forward to at Shopee 5.15 Payday Sale this May 15:

Shop ‘til you drop with all-day free shipping

This payday, you can buy essentials and treat yourself minus the extra fees. Shop all day long with Shopee’s free shipping promotion, with no minimum spend required.

Don’t miss out on ₱15 deals

Enjoy big flash deals on health, home, and work-from-home must-haves. For only ₱15, you can buy an iCare Digital Blood Pressure Monitor, originally ₱813; a TP-Link Home Security Camera, originally ₱1,850; and a Mobile Phone Ring Light, originally ₱3,973.

Redeem 15% cashback with no minimum spend

When you’re on a budget, every peso counts. Use cashback rewards to get discounts on your next purchases. At Shopee’s Payday Sale, get 20% cashback when you check out from 12:00 MN to 2:00 AM, and 15% cashback for the rest of the day.

Get discounts up to 90% off on Shopee Mall

Avail of big discounts from your favorite Shopee Mall brands, including Tecno, SC Johnson, Huawei, Issy & Co., Nature’s Spring, SM Store, Betadine, Del Monte, and more.

Go cashless to enjoy exclusive ShopeePay deals

Top up your ShopeePay account using your debit card or other convenient methods to access exclusive deals, such as additional free shipping and 15% cashback from all cashback shops. Are your bills due on the 15th? New users get 25% cashback when they use ShopeePay to pay their bills, while existing users get 15% cashback. New users can also enjoy deals such as ₱10 worth of data for only ₱1, inclusive of free access to Facebook, YouTube, and more. Score ₱1 deals on your favorite snacks from brands such as McDonald’s, Jollibee, Red Ribbon, and Big Guys Pizza.

Watch Shopee’s TV segments for a chance to win cash prizes

Tune in to Payday Sale TV segments on Tutok to Win, It’s Showtime, Lunch Out Loud, and Eat Bulaga from May 10-15 for a chance to win prizes. You can also catch Shopee’s very first Payday Sale TV Special on GMA 7 this May 15, 10:30-11:30 AM! Viewers can claim over ₱4,000,000 worth of cash, ShopeePay credits, merchandise, and more by playing Shopee Shake, Shopee Milyonaryo, and Watch and Win.

Play Shopee Prizes to win more freebies

Try your luck with Shopee Prizes for more awesome giveaways. Win a Toshiba Mini Dishwasher by playing Lucky Prize, a Samsung Smart TV with Shopee Farm, ₱50,000 worth of ShopeePay credits or a Macbook Pro with Shopee Candy, and a Samsung gadgets bundle with Shopee Bubble.

Download the Shopee app for free via the App Store or Google Play.