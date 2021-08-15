Shopee and Taguig LGU Provide Care Packages to Support Vaccination Efforts

Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, teams up with the local government unit (LGU) of Taguig City to provide care packages that can encourage more people to get vaccinated and to express gratitude towards frontliners diligently working at the center. Last July 28-30, Shopee rolled out its vaccination center support initiative in Western Bicutan National High School by giving food, water, and health kits from Shopee and its partner brands under Shopee Mall to 1,500 frontliners, staff, and the people getting vaccinated. These included snacks from Del Monte, Perfetti Van Melle, Dutchmill Soy, Monde Nissin, and Rebisco; water from Hope in a Bottle; health kits from Mighty Clean and Colgate; and industrial fans from Symphony.

Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines, said, “Shopee is committed to contributing and positively impacting the community. We are proud to partner with the Taguig LGU in their efforts to inoculate their citizens and are grateful to our brand partners who generously lend us their support in serving the Filipinos. We want to play a part in meaningful initiatives such as this especially when the country is still battling the pandemic. We will continue to support the Filipinos and offer them the help that they need.”