Shopee and the Department of Health team up to encourage Filipinos to get vaccinated

Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, partners with the Department of Health (DOH) to promote education about COVID-19 vaccines through in-app and social media initiatives. As the Philippines aims to vaccinate 70% of its population within three to five years, this partnership between Shopee and DOH augments the concerted effort of the private sector and local government units to encourage Filipinos to get vaccinated and protect themselves and their loved ones against COVID-19.

While the local government rolls out COVID-19 vaccination programs, the vaccine hesitancy rate among Filipinos continues to increase, going from 47% in January 2021 to 61% by the end of the first quarter. They remain resistant to the vaccine due to three key reasons: concerns about potential side effects, uncertainty about efficacy, and skepticism.

Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines, said, “Shopee is honored to partner with the Department of Health to educate Filipinos on the importance and benefits of vaccination. Through our collaboration with DOH, we can provide the community with accurate and science-backed vaccine information. With proper education, we aim to raise the public’s awareness and hopefully encourage more people to get vaccinated.”

Beverly C. Ho, MD, MPH, Director IV, at Health Promotion Bureau DOH, said, “This partnership symbolizes what we, in the Health Promotion Bureau, want to do—meet people where they are and make living healthy easy. That’s why we are thankful to use Shopee’s platform, one that effectively reaches and engages millions of Filipinos, to make RESBAKUNA reach a wider audience. The immense potential this partnership holds, not only in increasing vaccine confidence but in improving overall health literacy among Filipinos, truly excites us.”

Starting this month until August, users can learn more about vaccines’ safety and effectiveness from DOH and World Health Organization representatives. On June 23, 9:00 PM, users can watch a discussion on “Fake vs Fact on COVID-19 Vaccine Safety and Efficacy” on Shopee Live. Shopee will post helpful information about the vaccines on its official social media pages. A separate microsite will also be available on the Shopee app.

Visit https://shopee.ph/m/resbakuna-kasangga-ng-bida to stay updated on Shopee’s initiatives against COVID-19.

