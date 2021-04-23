Shopee brings back Shopee Bayanihan: Frontliners Package to further its support for all frontliners

Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, launches its second series of the Frontliners Package under Shopee Bayanihan. From April 26 to 30, frontliners can sign-up through the Shopee app to receive an exclusive digital package which includes Shopee discount vouchers, mobile vouchers from Globe and limited brand discount vouchers from brands like Johnson & Johnson, Argentina in the Century Pacific Shop, Hygienix, S Sentials (Neurogen E) and Globe at Home Official Store.

Martin Yu, Director of Shopee Philippines, said, “As the country continues its fight against COVID-19, it is important for us to step up our support for the Filipino frontliners working tirelessly to serve the local communities. Through our partnerships with these leading brands, we can help frontliners and their families through this challenging time via our platform. This initiative allows us to give back and reinforce our commitment to support the community in any way we can.”

The second series of the Shopee Bayanihan: Frontliner Package aims to support our modern-day heroes in the Philippines, which include:

Health Care Workers (Hospital admin and janitorial services personnel, health and service personnel in local government unit facilities)

Medical Professionals (Doctors, nurses, medical technicians)

Police officers and Military Personnel

Coast Guards

Government Agencies (LGU workers, admin staff)

Delivery and Logistics Providers (Food, restaurant, medicine, and logistics company drivers and riders)

Security Guards

Mortuary Services Personnel

Frontliners can follow these steps to claim the Shopee Bayanihan: Frontliners Package, starting April 26:

Sign up on the Shopee Bayanihan: Frontliners Package microsite (https://shopee.ph/m/frontliner-package) Submit a valid PRC license and/or a company ID Wait for the verification from Shopee

Shopee Bayanihan focuses on helping the local community through partnerships with various organizations. Other notable programs under Shopee Bayanihan include raising funds for underprivileged children with Pamaskong Pambata, and a donation drive which supported humanitarian organizations such as Red Cross and World Vision called Ambagan Para Sa Bayan.

