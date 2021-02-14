Shopee gives you more reasons to shop with the Shopee Loyalty Program

0 comment

Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, is officially launching Shopee Loyalty, a brand new in-app program that delivers a more rewarding shopping experience for users. With Shopee Loyalty, users can enjoy a range of exclusive perks, vouchers, and deals every month when they shop more with Shopee.

Highlights of Shopee Loyalty

Shopee Loyalty is an in-app program where users can earn and claim exciting rewards every month when they shop on Shopee. The membership is free and consists of four tiers. Shoppers can unlock higher tiers and enjoy bigger rewards by completing a certain number of orders within a month.

Shopee Loyalty is easily accessible with a single tap from the Shopee home page. On the Shopee Loyalty page, users  can:

  • Track their Shopee Loyalty tier progress for the month

  • Discover various tier and reward milestones

  • Redeem eligible vouchers that are refreshed monthly, including free shipping vouchers and special birthday vouchers.

Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines, said, “We are excited to bring more joy and reward Shopee users better with Shopee Loyalty. Shopee has seen online shopping grow in importance for Filipinos in the past year, as more people turn to Shopee for their needs, from groceries to entertainment. Shopee Loyalty gives users more ways to save and have fun with Shopee as they shop online more, together with our in-app features, membership clubs, and shopping campaigns that users enjoy regularly. We look forward to helping users unlock more value with Shopee in the future.”

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

The BIGG Move: 38-year old Bicol-born restaurant chain is now online

Team Orange 0 comments
There’s a common plotline among stories of brands moving into the digital space: the need to scale up, expand its demographics, or make up for a cool portfolio. For 38…

Vice and vivo team up to bring Filipinos’ K-drama romance fantasy to life for Valentine’s Day

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Most young Filipinos who are forced to stay home during the pandemic turned to a specific genre of digital content for moral support: Korean dramas. As movement restrictions continue, global…

Jayda’s “Paano Kung Naging Tayo?” music video features Rhys Miguel as her leading man

Team Orange 0 comments Music
Jayda turns to music once more to sing about lost loves and ‘what ifs’ in her latest single, “Paano Kung Naging Tayo?” this season of love. Produced under Star Music…

All-New Ruby Chocolate – An exciting flavor to love with Red Ribbon’s Valentine Black Forest

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Love leads us to the delightful discovery of new traits and qualities that make us fall even more in love every day. While 2020 brought with it its own set…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone