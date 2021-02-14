Shopee gives you more reasons to shop with the Shopee Loyalty Program

Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, is officially launching Shopee Loyalty, a brand new in-app program that delivers a more rewarding shopping experience for users. With Shopee Loyalty, users can enjoy a range of exclusive perks, vouchers, and deals every month when they shop more with Shopee.

Highlights of Shopee Loyalty

Shopee Loyalty is an in-app program where users can earn and claim exciting rewards every month when they shop on Shopee. The membership is free and consists of four tiers. Shoppers can unlock higher tiers and enjoy bigger rewards by completing a certain number of orders within a month.

Shopee Loyalty is easily accessible with a single tap from the Shopee home page. On the Shopee Loyalty page, users can:

Track their Shopee Loyalty tier progress for the month

Discover various tier and reward milestones

Redeem eligible vouchers that are refreshed monthly, including free shipping vouchers and special birthday vouchers.

Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines, said, “We are excited to bring more joy and reward Shopee users better with Shopee Loyalty. Shopee has seen online shopping grow in importance for Filipinos in the past year, as more people turn to Shopee for their needs, from groceries to entertainment. Shopee Loyalty gives users more ways to save and have fun with Shopee as they shop online more, together with our in-app features, membership clubs, and shopping campaigns that users enjoy regularly. We look forward to helping users unlock more value with Shopee in the future.”