Shopee Grooms Filipino Talents to Empower the Growth of E-Commerce in the Philippines

Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, continues to power the next generation of e-commerce leaders in the country through in-depth training and apprentice programs.

Reports show that e-commerce in the Philippines is estimated to reach $12 billion by 2025. To scale their businesses and seize opportunities in the growing e-commerce landscape, companies are constantly looking to hire and retain talents to ensure their product offerings and solutions can meet the needs of the consumers.

To help Filipinos prepare for and adapt to the new normal, Shopee offers three initiatives that aim to shape and improve Filipinos’ tech skills in various fields of e-commerce. These include the Shopee Apprentice Program, Global Leaders Program, and the Shopee Code League.

Global Leaders Program

The Global Leaders Program, launched in 2018, is a 2-year graduate program consisting of four 6-month local and overseas rotations, designed for highly enthusiastic and ambitious young Filipino talents. Participants will help drive Shopee’s campaigns and new initiatives by working with local and overseas teams. Not only will they gain eye-opening experiences and regional exposure, but they will also contribute to the expansion of Shopee across the region.

Throughout the program, participants will receive dedicated mentorship from Shopee leaders and a structured learning and development program. Participants will graduate from the program with significant professional and personal growth, which will enable them to excel in their careers in the e-commerce industry.

Shopee Apprentice Program

The Shopee Apprentice Program is a newly-launched internship program in the Philippines, specially designed to build high-performing talents through high-impact projects, specialized learning & development training, and mentorships by Shopee leaders. The program provides interns with tools and programs to launch integral initiatives, and enables them to start making a difference in the e-commerce and tech industry.

Accepted participants for the 2021 Shopee Apprentice program will also receive mentorship from Shopee’s leaders, hold key roles in projects that will enhance business operations, and get a real taste of what Life at Shopee is all about. Outstanding performers during the Shopee Apprentice Program can fast-track their paths to the Shopee Global Leaders Program’s selection round.

Shopee Code League

The Shopee Code League initiative, launched last year, is an online coding competition that offers training workshops to students and professionals across the region. Shopee’s tech teams specially designed the challenges, ranging from data analytics to data science. Participants must analyze the data set, draw insightful conclusions, and solve the problems in a specified amount of time.

The competition is open to pre-tertiary, undergraduates, post-graduates, and professionals from all fields keen to show off their coding skills. Interested coders can now apply for this year’s competition.

As the leading e-commerce company in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, Shopee continues to build a trusted platform that provides consumers with their everyday needs through an engaging online shopping experience, entertaining in-app features, and a secure and convenient payment option through its mobile wallet, ShopeePay. Shopee also believes in the need for executional excellence, which is made possible by finding and shaping local talents that will push these innovations forward.

Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines, said, “As an e-commerce industry leader, it is not just as a responsibility, but a privilege to support the next generation of Filipino talents. Shopee believes in the potential of every Filipino aspiring to work in e-commerce, and we want to strengthen their skills to help drive economic growth. We don’t stop with these programs; the learning culture that each Shopee employee enjoys is a big part of how we mold our leaders. We are excited to have even more young talents benefit from these programs and initiatives.”

To ensure that high-potential Filipino talents have direct access to these programs, Shopee has reinforced its search for future e-commerce leaders with its career website and dedicated Facebook page. To know more about Shopee’s training programs, visit the following links:

