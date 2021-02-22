Shopee kicks off 3.3 – 4.4 Mega Shopping Sale with its newest brand ambassador, Willie Revillame

Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, proudly introduces Willie Revillame as its newest brand ambassador for the 3.3 – 4.4 Mega Shopping Sale, its first mega sale of the year. The partnership comes after several successful runs of Shopee TV specials hosted by the massively popular TV personality on GMA 7’s Wowowin: Tutok to Win. Together with Willie Revillame, Shopee invites Filipinos to enjoy weeks of promotions and prizes at the 3.3 – 4.4 Mega Shopping Sale.

Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines, said, “Shopee Philippines is excited to kick off the first mega sale of the year with its newest brand ambassador Willie Revillame, who is one of the country’s biggest TV icons. Kuya Wil, as he is fondly called by Filipinos, has brought joy to millions during these trying times with his fun-loving personality on Wowowin. Together with Willie Revillame, Shopee hopes to provide Filipinos with more meaningful and entertaining shopping experiences at our 3.3 – 4.4 Mega Shopping Sale.”

Fans can catch Willie Revillame on Shopee’s daily segments on Wowowin: Tutok to Win and Shopee’s monthly TV specials on GMA 7. From February 18 – April 4, shoppers can also look forward to daily promotions and discounts on their favorite brands, products, and categories on Shopee, which include:

Exclusive discounts and mega shopping deals

Shopee kicks off the 3.3. Mega Shopping Sale with exciting deals such as Mega Free Shipping with no minimum spend; 20% cashback on various categories; and ShopeePay ₱1 deals from top F&B merchants like Jollibee, Dunkin’ Donuts, and McDonald’s. Shoppers can also enjoy exclusive discounts and promotions from Shopee’s trusted brand partners across all categories on Shopee Mall, which include Havaianas Philippines, Huggies Philippines, Realme, P&G Beauty, Pampers, Unilever Beauty, Nestlé, Garnier, Enfagrow, and Vivo.

Daily themed mega promotions

Mark your calendars for themed days featuring amazing deals and big discounts, including Mega Flash Deals Sale on February 24, Mega ShopeePay Day on February 25, Mega Vouchers Day on March 2, Payday Sale on March 15, and Mega Free Shipping Sale on March 27.

Big prizes at the Shopee 3.3 Shopee Milyonaryo TV Special

Don’t miss out on the chance to snag discounts and win millions worth of cash prizes at the 3.3 Shopee Milyonaryo TV Special this March 3, 5:00 PM on GMA 7 and Shopee Live. Tune in to join games such as Shopee Shake, Watch and Win, and Shopee Milyonaryo Pera o Kahon.

Additional perks at the 3.3 ShopeePay Cashless Festival

Activate and top up your ShopeePay e-wallet to enjoy daily free shipping, discounts on mobile load, up to 20% cashback on bills payment, and more exclusive rewards from February 22 to February 25.

For more information on the best deals during the 3.3 – 4.4 Mega Sale, visit https://shopee.ph/m/3-3. Don’t forget to top up your ShopeePay for more promotions!

Download the Shopee app for free via the App Store or Google Play.