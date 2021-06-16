Shopee launches Shopee Thursdays with the Department of Trade and Industry to help MSMEs thrive in the e-commerce space

As e-commerce takes on greater importance for both consumers and sellers, Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, partners with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to offer in-depth discussions about online selling to support the growth of online businesses through Shopee Thursdays. These masterclass sessions aim to equip existing and aspiring online entrepreneurs with the right tools and information on how to use data to operate effectively in the e-commerce space.

E-commerce is considered a crucial part of the global retail framework. When the pandemic hit, its role became even more critical as physical businesses closed and people were encouraged to stay at home for safety reasons. With the implementation of lockdown measures, more than 65 percent of business establishments had to close temporarily, and only 29 percent of enterprises remained open with limited operations. This led to people turning to online platforms to shop for their needs and entrepreneurs to shift to digital platforms to sustain their businesses

Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines, said, “Shopee is excited to partner with the Department of Trade and Industry to equip MSMEs with proper knowledge and skills to thrive in the e-commerce space through Shopee Thursdays. As many entrepreneurs transition to online platforms like Shopee, it is important that they learn the basics of online selling and to maximize the e-commerce space to its full potential. We will continue to collaborate with DTI to support MSMEs in their e-commerce journey to success.”

Jean Pacheco, Assistant Secretary at the Department of Trade and Industry, said, “At DTI, we believe that every business is essential for the Philippine economy to prosper, and that is why it is our goal to support them in any way possible. With leading marketplace platforms like Shopee, we can reach more people who want to expand their business and learn more about e-commerce. It is an honor for us to work with a company that prioritizes the local community and we will keep on partnering with organizations like Shopee, to uplift Filipino entrepreneurs.”

Sellers can learn essential tips on how they can expand their businesses on Shopee in the upcoming sessions. On June 17, entrepreneurs will understand and learn how to better manage shop operations, inventory, warehouse processes, and employees. On June 24, the masterclass session will focus on the potential of data and how entrepreneurs can use it to improve their shop’s performance.

For more information about the topics and to register for Shopee Thursdays, visit https://ecommerce.dti.gov.ph/shopee-thursdays-grow-your-business-online/.

