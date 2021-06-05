Shopee Levels Up Engagement on Shopee Live this 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale with Bida Sa Pagalingan, Stream & Win, and Suki Marathon

Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, takes its engagement initiatives to the next level with fun and interactive live streaming activities in time for the Shopee 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale. Until June 6, shoppers, online sellers, and streamers can participate in various 6.6 activities on Shopee Live such as Bida sa Pagalingan, Seller Stream & Win, and Suki Marathon, where they can win cash prizes, vouchers, and ShopeePay credits.

Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines, said, “As Filipinos’ buying habits shift, our brand partners and online sellers need to find innovative ways to keep shoppers constantly engaged and interested. Many of them turn to Shopee Live to maintain customer loyalty and satisfaction by showcasing their products and answering customer inquiries in real-time. Shopee is doubling up on our efforts to enhance the online shopping experience for users with three exciting live streaming activities this 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale.”

Starting today until June 6, viewers, sellers, and live streamers can win amazing prizes, coin bonuses, vouchers, and ShopeePay credits during the three Shopee Live activities. Viewers can win up to ₱96,000 in Bida sa Pagalingan and ₱15,000 ShopeePay credits in Suki Marathon. Sellers and live streamers who meet the challenges’ requirements will also get a chance to win vouchers, coin bonuses, and up to ₱10,000 ShopeePay credits.

Two Shopee Live streamers share the benefits of live streaming and how these new activities helped them create an exciting atmosphere to sell their products.

Rina Alinsunurin Salcedo, a 28-year old Shopee seller, shared how Shopee Live has benefited her business. She started live streaming in 2019 and discovered how effective it was in helping her gain sales and interact with her viewers more. “Through Shopee Live, we could demonstrate and explain our products effectively to our customers and answer their inquiries in real-time. It’s also through Shopee Live where we can talk about the product and assess which ones we would recommend to our viewers, making it an interactive online shopping for both parties. With our sales from Shopee Live, we were able to occupy a 3-story building office. We are very motivated to stream every day with these new Shopee Live initiatives for 6.6, and so far, it has boosted our sales. I’m excited to know what new initiatives Shopee has in store for us.”

Meanwhile, Shopee livestreamer, Zedrick Lugada Arnuco, said that initiatives like the 6.6 Suki Marathon is an opportunity for him to push sales and reach his quota. “As Shopee continues to come up with fun activities, it has allowed me to grow as a content creator, challenging myself to push beyond my limits.” His experience as a live stream viewer also provided insights into what exactly his viewers are looking for during a stream.

“During competitions like the 6.6 Suki Marathon, I am very appreciative of viewers’ eagerness to help me to boost sales and engagement. I usually receive messages from them saying how much they’ve enjoyed my live stream, and they also motivate me to join more competitions. These 6.6 live stream activities provide a win-win situation, where viewers can stand to win prizes and streamers can also use the chance to achieve more engagements.”

Users can look forward to free shipping with ₱0 minimum spend and 20% cash back at the Shopee 6.6-7.7 Mid Year Sale. In addition, users can also enjoy more free shipping vouchers, big discounts, ₱1 deals, discounted data and load, and daily 15% cashback when they check out or pay bills using ShopeePay.*

To know more about the Shopee 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale, visit https://shopee.ph/m/6-6-sneak-peek.

Download the Shopee app for free via the App Store or Google Play.