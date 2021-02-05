Shopee | Make Your Significant Other Feel Loved with these Special Valentine’s Day Gifts

In a happy, loving, and committed relationship? Everyone knows that no matter how well you know your significant other, picking out the perfect gift can still be very tricky at times.

Struggling to come up with gift ideas for the most romantic day of the year? Shopee has a roundup of products that’ll make your partner feel loved, whether you’re celebrating this special day at home, or apart.

Enjoy deals and discounts up to 90% off on a great selection of gifts at Shopee’s Valentine’s Day Sale. Check them out below!

For Her

1. Rom&nd Juicy Lasting Tint

K-beauty enthusiasts adore the Rom&nd Juicy Lasting Tint for its glossy, pigmented finish. It comes in 17 colors, so you can get your partner two or three flattering shades. The best thing about it? It’s kiss-proof!

2. L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara

The eyes never lie—and they look even more captivating when framed by long, voluminous lashes. This best-selling mascara from L’Oreal Paris promises to coat each lash with its lengthening and long-lasting formula.

3. Dowell Hair Blower

Help her take care of her crowning glory! The Dowell Hair Blower features two speeds, two heat levels, a thermostat control function, and a foldable handle for easy storage.

4. Silver Kingdom Disco Ball Necklace

Jewelry is a Valentine’s Day staple. Get her something to match her beauty, like this Silver Kingdom Disco Ball Necklace. This hypoallergenic piece is made of genuine 92.5 Italian Silver and features 3A Russian Zirconia stones. It also comes with free matching earrings.

5. SO-EN Ladies Lowrise Bikini

No Valentine’s Day is complete without lingerie! Get your partner comfy new underwear from SO-EN. Their Ladies Lowrise Bikini is made of microfiber. It’s available in printed and plain in assorted colors.

For Him

1. Phillips Professional Hair Clipper

Can’t take a trip to the barber just yet? Phillips Professional Hair Clipper features titanium blades and 24 adjustable lengths for easy DIY haircuts at home. While you’re at it, why not show your affection by giving him a haircut yourself?

2. The Body Shop Banana Bath Blend

This Valentine’s Day, treat your boyfriend or husband to a relaxing spa day at home. Use The Body Shop Banana Bath Blend to draw a hydrating and nourishing bubble bath. This dermatologically tested blend is enriched with coconut oil, avocado oil, and banana puree.

3. CosRX Salicylic Acid Gentle Daily Cleanser

Men need skincare too! Introduce your partner to the world of skincare with CosRx Salicylic Acid Gentle Daily Cleanser, an exfoliating facial wash perfect for oily skin types. It washes off excess sebum without stripping the skin of its natural moisture.

4. Sabbat E12 UltraTrue Wireless Earphones

Upgrade his old, battered earphones with Sabbat E12 UltraTrue Wireless Earphones. These earphones are powered by Qualcomm QCC3020 and come with noise reduction technology. They offer continuous listening for six hours and up to 30 hours combined playback.

5. Charming Strong Hold Hair Pomade

Help him look good for all those online meetings! The Strong Hold Hair Pomade provides a strong, long-lasting hold on the hair. It’s water-based, so it lends hair a bit of shine without feeling sticky nor greasy.

