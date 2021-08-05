Shopee Mall Brands Ramp Up Efforts to Maintain Steady Growth at the 8.8 Mega Flash Sale

With the surge of online shoppers driving the need for digital evolution, brands are continuing to adapt to cater to the rapidly changing behavior of the Filipino consumer, with support from Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. With the upcoming Shopee 8.8 Mega Flash Sale, brands such as OPPO, Colgate-Palmolive, and Nestlé share how they maximize their strengths to establish themselves as a prime player in the e-commerce landscape and how this gives them the opportunity to give their customers value for money deals and provide them with a more engaging online experience.

Leveled-up customer engagement for OPPO

As a leading global smart device company, OPPO sees its partnership with Shopee as a great avenue to connect and virtually interact with its customers. Through in-app features like Shopee Live and Shopee Feed, they get to explain their products in real-time and get to answer questions sent via the comments section. This unique interaction between brand and buyer is a way to build customer loyalty, especially now that people are shopping online for their needs. Sam Li, E-Commerce Manager at OPPO Philippines, said, “Shopee has provided us with really good support to engage with our customers. Shopee also helped us gain traction in our store with the help of Shopee Ads and Top Picks. Through marketing campaigns and engagement tools, we were able to grow our brand and reach more people with our products.”

Growth opportunities for Colgate-Palmolive Philippines



Over the last two years, Colgate-Palmolive Philippines has been pushing its business expansion in the digital space exponentially. Colgate-Palmolive Philippines’ Official Store on Shopee Mall grew strongly from 2019 to 2020 and is expecting to sustain its momentum through 2021, led by Tender Care, Palmolive, Colgate, Ajax, and Irish Spring. The Colgate brand also recorded a notable 7x uplift in orders during its first Shopee Super Brand Day with a campaign that focused on celebrating individuality and bold self-expression. This 8.8, Colgate-Palmolive Philippines is excited to maximize the Flash Sale feature as it allows them to introduce their products to new customers and get shoppers excited about the brand’s promos.

Erica Sangoyo, eCommerce Team Leader at Colgate-Palmolive Philippines, said, “Shopee has been a collaborative partner to the Colgate-Palmolive team. Over the years, we have worked closely together to bring to life our brand experience in the digital space and make our products accessible to all our consumers. We will continue to work together to ensure that our shoppers stay engaged and excited about our upcoming campaigns.”

Evolving consumer experience for Nestlé

To cater to the evolving consumer landscape, Nestlé consistently utilizes Shopee’s onsite solutions that work best with the brands under them. Nestlé launched the International Coffee Day Campaign in 2019 but expanded it to incorporate it with its Nescafe CSR initiatives last 2020. They saw significant growth during the campaign and it was also a great way for them to build brand equity with Shopee’s millennial customer base.

Ariana Henares, E-Commerce Manager at Nestlé Philippines, said, “Shopee is a valued partner of Nestlé in supporting our brand initiatives and growing our e-commerce footprint. We consistently work with Shopee on activities to increase our brand’s online sales and delight our consumers. We are looking forward to continuing working together with Shopee to be able to deliver a great user experience for a growing customer base and are excited to further grow the partnership in the coming years.”

In line with Shopee’s aim to offer its users convenient access to brands and their amazing deals, Shopee invites everyone to check out the Shopee 8.8 Mega Flash Sale happening until August 8. Shoppers can look forward to free shipping with ₱0 minimum spend, ₱8 peso deals, and up to 90 % off on brand favorites such as Lactum, Xiaomi, realme, vivo, OPPO, Colgate-Palmolive Philippines, Nestlé Store, Pampers, P&G Beauty, Unilever Beauty, L’Oréal Paris, INSPI, The SM Store, Huawei Official Store, Johnson & Johnson, and Abbott Philippines.

