Shopee | Meatless Meal Ideas You’ll Want to Recreate this Holy Week

For the Catholic community, Lent is a time to reflect and focus on our spiritual well-being. During this season, people abstain from certain types of food like sweets and alcoholic beverages, but the most common food that practitioners avoid eating are meats such as pork, chicken, and beef.

It may sound easier said than done, but skipping red and white meat during Holy Week is manageable. If you’re looking for meat-free meals that are delicious and healthy, Shopee and Unilever Foods has you covered. Below are some easy Lent-friendly meals you’ll want to make this Holy Week:

Salted Egg Prawns

Tickle your taste buds with this rich Singaporean dish that’s crispy on the outside, but soft and warm on the inside.

Prawn Preparation Season the prawns with Knorr Rostip Chicken Seasoning Powder. Add the egg white. Coat the prawns with rice flour. Heat oil to 340F. Deep-fry the prawns until crisp and golden brown. Set the cooked prawns aside over paper towels until ready to use.

Sauce Preparation Heat oil in a small wok. Add margarine and stir until it melts. Add the curry leaves and the finger chilies. Add the fried prawns, gently tossing it with the sauce.

Presentation Transfer to a serving plate and serve immediately.



Star Ingredients: Salted Egg and Chicken Seasoning

Find the Complete Recipe Here: https://www. unileverfoodsolutions.com.ph/ recipe/salted-egg-prawns- recipe-R0061946.html

Vego Rolls

Indulge in a refreshing and healthy dish from Vietnam. Wrapped in rice paper, you can fold in different types of vegetables or chopped seafood like shrimp and fish.

Filling Preparation Heat oil in a wok. Stir-fry the onion and garlic until fragrant. Season shrimps with Knorr Chicken Powder and black pepper. Add to the pan and stir-fry for 1 minute. Add in carrots, green beans, and tofu. Stir fry for 2 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning with Knorr Chicken Powder. Add the shredded cabbage. Transfer to a strainer to remove excess liquid from the mixture. Keep warm until ready to assemble.

Peanut Sauce Preparation Place all the ingredients in a food processor. Puree until smooth. Heat the mixture before serving. Add water if a thinner consistency is desired. Taste and adjust seasoning.

Presentation Fill a spray bottle with filtered water. Lightly spray rice paper with water. Place the wrapper on a chopping board or any sanitized surface. Line one side of the rice paper with one whole lettuce leaf. Place about 2 tablespoons of vegetable filling on top of the lettuce. Top with minced garlic (optional). Sprinkle with ground peanut sugar and finish with a sprig of coriander leaves. Roll the rice paper, tucking the sides. Cover the finished rolls with a damp clean towel to prevent it from drying up. Once all rolls are done, slice each roll into two 1.5 inch segments (similar to sushi). Arrange on a serving plate and sprinkle with additional peanut sugar. Serve with warm peanut sauce.



Star Ingredient: Chicken Powder

Find the Complete Recipe Here: https://www. unileverfoodsolutions.com.ph/ recipe/vego-rolls-R0082003. html

Tofu Mushroom Cauli Sisig

Enjoy a plate of sizzling sisig without the guilt with this veggie-and-mushroom-filled variation of the classic Filipino dish.

Breading In a bowl mix all ingredients until well incorporated. Set aside.

Tofu Preparation In a bowl season tofu with Knorr Rostip and black pepper. Deep fry until golden brown and set aside.

Mushroom Preparation Using the breading, dredge the mushroom and tap excess. Deep fry in the same frying oil used in tofu until golden brown, set aside.

Cauliflower Using the breading, dredge the blanched cauliflower and tap excess. Deep fry in the same frying oil used in tofu until golden brown, set aside.

Eggplant Soy Dressing In a bowl, combine all ingredients until well incorporated. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.

Assembly In a wok, heat margarine. Add onions and chilies and sautee until they are soft. Add in tofu, mushroom, and cauliflower. Saute for 3 minutes. Season with Knorr Liquid Seasoning and turn off heat. Fold in Eggplant Soy dressing and mix until well combined. Transfer to a sizzling plate and garnish with cherry tomatoes, leeks, and spring onions. Serve with calamansi on the side.



Star Ingredient: Knorr Liquid Seasoning

Find the Complete Recipe Here: https://www. unileverfoodsolutions.com.ph/ recipe/tofu-mushroom-cauli- sisig-R0082557.html

Fresh Ube Lumpia

Give your regular lumpia a twist with a hint of sweetness from ube strips. With the combination of sweet, nutty, and salty, flavors, you’ll surely be in for a surprise.

Lumpia Filling Add oil to the wok and apply medium heat. Add onions and garlic and saute until soft. Then, add ube to the wok and saute. Pour water and Knorr Shrimp powder and bring to boil. Add the rest of the ingredients and toss lightly. Cover for 1 min, then apply high heat and remove cover. Toss and mix well until it’s cooked. Transfer to a colander to remove excess liquid. Set aside to cool.

Lumpia Sauce Mix everything (except cornstarch and water) in a pot. Apply heat. Bring to a boil and simmer for 1-3 minutes. Add Slurry (cornstarch and water mixture) to thicken the sauce.

Ube Savory Crepe/Wrapper In a bowl mix all ingredients until well incorporated. Rest the batter in the chiller for 30 minutes. In a Teflon pan: add oil and cook 1/3 cup of the crepe batter.

Assembly Add lettuce on top of the crepe, top the lettuce with filling, then fold. Drizzle with Lumpia Sauce and sprinkle with chopped nuts.



Star Ingredient: Knorr Shrimp Powder

Find the Complete Recipe Here: https://www. unileverfoodsolutions.com.ph/ recipe/fresh-ube-lumpia- R0082561.html

Commit to your Lenten practice with these timeless meatless recipes for you and your whole family. Find all the Unilever Food Solutions ingredients you need for these recipes and more at https://shopee.ph/collections/ 706219

