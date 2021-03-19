Shopee offers bigger, better deals at 4.4 Mega Shopping Day, the region’s first Mega Sale of the Year

Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, steps up its efforts to deliver value and variety to users all year round with its inaugural 4.4 Mega Shopping Day. Coming on the heels of Shopee’s successful year-end campaigns and the 3.3-4.4 Mega Shopping Sale, its first mega sale of the year in the Philippines, this big regional sale offers even better deals, discounts, and rewards.

To cater to the growing interest for late-night shopping, especially during shopping festivals, the finale of 4.4 Mega Shopping Day on April 4 will feature a two-hour Midnight Mega Sale with unbeatable deals on thousands of products. Users can also tune in to the Shopee app every day till April 4 for special in-app entertainment, as well as bigger and better deals from the largest array of sellers and brands.

Shopee also unveiled globally acclaimed K-Pop girl group Mamamoo as its regional 4.4 Mega Celebrity. The award-winning group, best known for their legendary vocals, will be presenting their top hits exclusively on Shopee Live this April 4. Shopee users also stand a chance to win exclusive Mamamoo albums by commenting photos of their Shopee x Mamamoo-inspired outfits on Shopee’s official Facebook page.

Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines said, “The Shopee 4.4 Mega Shopping Day brings the excitement of the year-end shopping festivals earlier into the year. As part of our goal to provide Filipinos with more meaningful and entertaining shopping experiences, we’ve introduced some of today’s biggest local and international celebrities as ambassadors and performers. We unveiled Willie Revillame as our newest brand ambassador during our successful 3.3 Mega Shopping Sale, and now we’re thrilled to close the extended sale with a bang as Mamamoo joins our 4.4 celebrations across the region.”

Bigger deals and better rewards at 4.4 Mega Shopping Day

4.4 Mega Shopping Day will feature massive deals across a wide assortment of products, with the biggest selection of brands and sellers across the region. Shopee will also introduce new ways for shoppers to enjoy more savings:

Midnight Mega Sale: On April 4, from 12:00 AM to 2:00 AM, users can shop during the Midnight Mega Sale, which features unbeatable limited-time deals up to 90% off on thousands of Shopee-exclusive products.

Enhanced Loyalty Programs: Shopee also gives users more ways to earn rewards and save at 4.4 Mega Shopping Day and beyond. Users can now earn special vouchers and rewards every month via the new in-app loyalty program Shopee Loyalty.

Highlights of 4.4 Mega Shopping Day in the Philippines

4.4 Mega Shopping Day will also be packed with bigger and better shopping experiences for all users, powered by enhanced in-app features including Shopee Live and Shopee Prizes:

Co-streaming on Shopee Live: Shopee creates new ways for users to interact first-hand with their favorite brands, sellers, and hosts with its new co-streaming feature on Shopee Live. Now, brands and sellers can invite viewers, fans, and even celebrities to stream at the same time on Shopee Live, offering a new layer of real-time engagement.

Upsized rewards on Shopee Prizes: Shopee’s in-app games, including hot favorites like Shopee Farm and Shopee Bubble, will offer users more rewards and Shopee coins across 4.4 Mega Shopping Day.

4.4 TV Segment: This April 4, users can tune in to All Out Sundays on GMA 7 and Shopee Live from 1:00 to 1:20 PM for special performances and a chance to win up to ₱200,000 during Shopee Shake.

Big discounts from Shopee Mall: Shoppers can enjoy big discounts on top brands from Shopee Mall such as Havaianas, Huggies, Realme, P&G Beauty, Pampers, Olay, Garnier, and Xiaomi.

Leading up to April 4, users can look forward to three weeks of non-stop promotions at 4.4 Mega Shopping Day. Highlights include free shipping with no minimum spend, 20% cashback, and ₱1 ShopeePay deals.

Yu closed, “4.4 Mega Shopping Day is packed with an exciting range of promotions and entertainment specially designed for Shopee users. I look forward to an amazing first 4.4 Mega Shopping Day as we celebrate another milestone with everyone in the region.”

For more information about Shopee 4.4 Mega Shopping Day, visit https://shopee.ph/m/4-4.

Download Shopee for free on App Store or Google Play Store.