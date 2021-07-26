Shopee Offers Users #FullyVaxxed Package to Encourage Filipinos to Get Vaccinated

Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, launches the #FullyVaxxed Package under Shopee Bayanihan, to provide fully vaccinated Filipinos a special bundle they can use for personal needs and encourage others to complete both doses. Starting today until September 26, 2021, fully vaccinated Filipinos can qualify for the exclusive package that includes free shipping and discount vouchers from Shopee and discount vouchers from brands such as Hygienix, Maxi-Peel, SkinWhite, Splash Personal Care, and Johnson & Johnson.

Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines, said, “Shopee is here to support the country’s goal of inoculating as many Filipinos as possible through various initiatives such as our Vaccine Education Campaign, Vaccine Center Support, and now, our #FullyVaxxed Package. This is made possible through our partnerships with leading brands and with the participation of our marketplace sellers who have joined us in this cause to encourage citizens to get vaccinated. We are committed to doing what we can to help the nation stay safe and the Filipino people protected.”

The COVID-19 Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases Resolutions reports that there are more than 15 million doses administered, more than ten million getting their first dose, and 4.7 million Filipinos completing both doses as of mid-July 2021. Although many are open to getting both doses, a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey reveals that vaccine hesitancy is still an issue as most are uncertain of its efficacy and side effects. To encourage Filipinos to get vaccinated, Shopee also partnered with the Department of Health to promote education about COVID-19 vaccines through in-app and social media initiatives.

The #FullyVaxxed Package shows Shopee’s commitment in supporting the nation’s goal of fully vaccinating the Filipino population. Aside from vouchers from leading brands, verified users can also enjoy vouchers from Shopee’s marketplace sellers. Starting today, fully vaccinated Filipinos can avail of the package by signing up on the Shopee Bayanihan: #FullyVaxxed Package microsite in the Shopee App through this link: https://shopee.ph/m/fullyvaxxed-package.

Steps on how to register and get verified:

Sign up on the Shopee Bayanihan: #FullyVaxxed Package microsite (https://shopee.ph/m/fullyvaxxed-package) Submit a photo of the vaccination card to verify the completion of two doses and a valid ID Wait for the verification from Shopee

