Shopee Partners with the Department of Trade and Industry to Launch its Second ASEAN Online Sale Day

Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, launches its second ASEAN Online Sale Day (AOSD) in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). From August 8-10, shoppers can enjoy up to 75% off on featured products from ASEAN countries like the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia, Laos, and Indonesia.

The ASEAN Online Sale Day is a yearly event that aims to facilitate transborder e-commerce in the region, support local MSMEs in the country, and enhance stronger partnerships between stakeholders and businesses. Users can look forward to amazing brand deals from Krizia Ladies Wear, Go Lokal! Official Store, Mondial88 Trading Corporation, IRVINS Salted Egg, Chocovron, BLK Cosmetics, Happy Skin, Jersey Milk, and the Globe Official Store.

Marievic M. Bonoan, Director at the DTI – Bureau of Domestic Trade Promotion, said, “The DTI is looking forward to partnering with Shopee once again for the ASEAN Online Sale, and we are thankful for their support in promoting cross-border trade amongst ASEAN countries. It also allows ASEAN nations to promote their products and services on a large platform and establish a strong online presence, further maximizing their online selling experience. We will continue to collaborate with organizations like Shopee to drive economic recovery through e-commerce.”

E-commerce continues to expand and make a significant impact on the lives of consumers, with about 2.14 billion people expected to buy goods and services online this year. Meanwhile, brands and individuals begin to embrace digitalization and innovative integrations to sustain economic recovery and progression, with a projected growth of $5.4 trillion US dollars worldwide in 2022. With the current global situation, online platforms like Shopee, plays a big role in the new normal and will continue to make online shopping easy and rewarding through initiatives like the ASEAN Online Sale Day.

Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines, said, “As e-commerce rapidly grows, Shopee continuously finds ways to improve consumer trust in the industry, especially in ASEAN businesses. We are glad to partner with the DTI through this campaign, where we can support local and regional sellers by giving them expanded channels to market and sell their products, promoting cross-border e-commerce activities in the region to drive our region’s digital economy forward.”

From August 8 to 10, users can get 20% off ShopeePay voucher with a ₱300 min spend* when they use the code: AOSD2021. Valid on AOSD sale items from Aug 8 to 10, 2021 only. For more information about the ASEAN Online Sale Day, visit https://shopee.ph/m/2021-asean-online-sale

