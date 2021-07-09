Shopee Partners with Top Brands to Level Up the Gaming Experience For Everyone

Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, teams up with top gaming brands to provide users with an exciting and seamless gaming experience through the Shopee Gamers’ Festival. From July 9 to 16, Shopee’s biggest gaming week brings together all kinds of gamers through various in-app activities such as exciting deals, promotions on gaming credits and mobile data, and an engaging stream on Shopee Live sponsored by Smart.

During the pandemic, there was a rapid and significant growth in the gaming industry as more people searched for new forms of entertainment while staying at home. An international survey revealed that about 63 percent of respondents from countries heavily impacted by the pandemic increased their gameplay time and will continue to grow in the new normal.

Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines, said, “With more Filipinos turning to online platforms for their entertainment needs while staying at home, Shopee levels up its initiatives to offer an engaging and rewarding experience to all our gaming users. Shopee aims to provide our users not only with exceptional value but also a meaningful shopping experience. We will continue to improve our platform and amplify our efforts by partnering with the top brands in the gaming industry to cater to what our consumers want.”

Shopee users can look forward to the following deals at the Shopee Gamers’ Festival:

Coins cashback on mobile load and gaming credits for mobile gamers: Users can get 10% coins cashback when they purchase Smart Giga Games mobile data and top up on credits for their favorite mobile games with Razer Gold .

Up to 70% off on top gaming products: Users can upgrade their home gaming stations with great deals from top brands like Logitech , Razer , Zeus , Aukey , Sabbat , MPOW , and Supcase .

Shopee Live: Viewers have a chance to win prizes and giveaways from Smart when they tune in to Shopee Live on July 14 at 8:30 PM.

For more information about the Shopee Gamers’ Festival, visit https://shopee.ph/m/gamers-festival.

Download the Shopee app for free via the App Store or Google Play. Check out with ShopeePay to enjoy more great deals on Shopee.