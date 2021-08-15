Shopee Princess Alex Gonzaga Shares How She Manages her Time with these Productivity-Boosting Items

Like many of us, Shopee Princess Alex Gonzaga also finds herself struggling to manage her time. After all, she isn’t just an actress and TV personality. She’s also a vlogger, business owner, and wife. With just 24 hours in a day, she handles tapings, business meetings, and more.

“Dati medyo nahihirapan talaga ako to manage all my responsibilities. I wanted to pursue other passions, but I couldn’t because I didn’t have much time. Nakaka-frustrate because I wanted to spend more time with my family but I couldn’t,” she shares.

Throughout years of juggling several roles in both her public and private lives, Alex has managed to create her own personal guidelines for managing her time and prioritizing her responsibilities—and staying sane in the process!

Here are a few tried-and-tested tips and tricks from the Shopee Princess:

Tip #1: “Make sure malinis ang working space mo.”

One way to boost your productivity is to clear your head, so you can focus properly on your tasks for the day. And according to the Shopee Princess, a cluttered space clutters the mind! Organize your work station with these Storage Boxes. Label or color code each box for quick, easy access.

Tip #2: “Plan your schedule for the day the night before. Alamin mo ang priorities mo. ”

It gets overwhelming when you’ve got a lot on your plate. Each night, sit down for a few minutes to plan your day with The Everyday Planner, which comes with monthly sheets. Learn how to deprioritize if your to-do list is more than you can handle. To help you save precious time, Alex adds, “Try not to browse social media until you’ve finished your tasks for the day.”

Tip #3: “Get up and go running para the brain gets up and running din!”

Feeling stuck? Alex recommends working out for a quick and effective endorphin boost. Spare a few minutes to go on a quick run or do some yoga to stimulate the mind. Throw on a Dri-Fit Shirt, which allows you to stay cool and dry throughout your workout. You’ll be able to tick that task off your to-do list in no time.

Tip #4: “Don’t forget to take care of your mind too.”

They say a happy mind boosts productivity, so don’t forget to find the time to unwind. Alex, for instance, says shopping and talking to her husband help her relax. She also surrounds herself with inspirational products, such as this QuiFit Water Bottle, to keep herself going throughout the day. Aside from helping her stay hydrated, it also comes with motivational messages and cute prints.

