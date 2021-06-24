Shopee reveals 4 types of Filipino online shoppers, offers something for everyone this 7.7 Mid-Year Sale

A survey conducted by Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, revealed four types of online shoppers in the Philippines and their motivations for shopping online.

Shopee surveyed more than 3,000 Filipinos and found that value is the most important factor for online shoppers, with 42% of respondents stating that they are driven by the best deals and prices. 71% of them are females, ranging from 18 to 34 years of age.

There is also an emerging segment of consumers who prioritize shopping from their favored brands online. More than half of these brand lovers are around 25 years old, showing how brand loyalty is becoming key to the online shopping experience for younger demographics.

Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines, said, “The mid-year shopping season is an

exciting time for Shopee. As more Filipinos go online to fulfill their shopping needs, we are also seeing more diverse preferences and shopping habits emerge. This is why we consistently listen to our users’ feedback and improve our features, services, and products to serve their needs. Our 7.7 Mid-Year Sale is no different and comes packed with highlights such as the Payday Sale, ShopeePay Day, and other exciting promotions to deliver more value, variety, and fun to all shoppers.”

The four key types of Filipino online shoppers are:

1) The Sulit Shopper – Decisive shoppers who hunt for the best deals

42% of respondents are Sulit Shoppers. They prioritize finding the best deals and prices before making an online purchase. These shoppers are patient and take the time to research products, but act quickly when they discover deals they like.

Key characteristics:

Decisive buying: 66% browse a maximum of just five items before making a purchase

Deals seeking: 62% don’t typically plan purchases in advance—they shop whenever they see big discounts on products they’re eyeing

Regular shopping: Half of them buy something online at least twice a month

Sulit Shoppers can rejoice at the 7.7 Mid-Year Sale, which offers non-stop deals and discounts. They can save money on shipping, get discounts, and claim cashback at the Vouchers Sale on July 6. During the 7.7 period, they can also tap on the Vouchers button on the Shopee homepage for one-stop access to the best deals.

2) The Shop-and-Go Consumer – Shoppers who enjoy the convenience of delivery to their

doorstep

For a lot of Filipinos, online shopping’s main draw is convenience. 17% of shoppers surveyed turn to online shopping for its ease and safety. More than half of the shoppers in this community are 30 years old. They know what they want to buy and do not necessarily spend extra time on the app, but will often make impulse purchases if they stumble upon good deals.

Key characteristics:

Quick decision-making: 64% browse through a maximum of five listings before they find what they're looking for

Proactive shopping: Almost one in two do their own research on products by either searching online or chatting with sellers

Frequent shopping: 45% shop online twice a month on average, making them one of the most frequent purchasers

Shop-and-Go Consumers can take advantage of Free Shipping on Shopee’s home page.

They’ll also love the convenience of ShopeePay, Shopee’s built-in e-wallet. On ShopeePay Day this July 1, they can enjoy ShopeePay-exclusive rewards, such as free shipping, cashback, and

₱1 deals.

3) The Budol Shopper – Window shoppers who can also be spontaneous buyers

Making up 14% of respondents, the Budol Shopper refers to window shoppers who value variety and choice of products. Compared to the Sulit Shopper, the Budol Shopper browses more items on average, and are also more likely to spontaneously check out a product that catches their eye.

Key characteristics:

Impulsive buying: 63% will buy an item because they felt like doing so at the moment

Frequent browsing: 27% of window shoppers usually browse up to 15 items before each purchase

This 7.7, Budol Shoppers can window shop to their hearts’ content across Shopee’s themed days such as Home Tech Sale on June 24, Home & Outdoors Sale on June 25, Kids & Babies Sale on June 26, and Apparel & Shoes Sale on June 27. Each sale offers a huge selection of discounted products from popular categories.

4) The Suki Buyer – Shoppers who have a good eye for brands

Suki Buyers make up 12% of respondents, and they shop online because they can find their favorite brands easily. Unlike Sulit Shoppers, shoppers who prioritize finding the best value, brand fans are less price-sensitive. Instead, they value having a large variety of brands to choose from, as well as accessing perks and loyalty points from brands they follow.

Key characteristics:

Regular shopping from brands: 62% of them purchase from their favorite brands as frequently as twice a month

Brand familiarity: About 1 in 4 follow their favorite brands on social media in order to stay informed of latest product launches

Suki Buyers will enjoy the RB Super Brand Day until June 23, Vivo Super Brand Day from June 27-28, and Olay Super Brand Day from June 28-30, which all offer exclusive deals from well-loved brands on Shopee Mall. Suki Buyers can also get exclusive perks from their favorite brands, such as 30% off vouchers, at the Shopee Mall Sale this June 29.