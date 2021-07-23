Shopee Rises Up the Ranks in YouGov’s Most Recommended Brands for 2021

Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, ranks 5th on market research firm YouGov’s Most Recommended Brands 2021 List in the Philippines. The rankings are based on YouGov BrandIndex’s positive recommendation score, which measures the percentage of a brand’s customers who recommend it to a friend or colleague. The latest rankings show the brands with the highest average recommended score from June 2020 to May 2021. Shopee also takes the top spot in the YouGov Recommend Top Improvers 2021 in the Philippines, going up from 71.9 in the previous year to 79.5.

Germaine Reyes, President, and CEO of Synergy Market Research + Strategic Consultancy, YouGov’s affiliate partner in the Philippines, said, “Retail and fast-moving brands are showing their domination in this year’s YouGov Recommend Rankings in the Philippines. Notably, three out of the top ten are e-commerce platforms, most likely due to the current pandemic. Online shopping habits continue to surge during the restrictions and lockdowns all over the world, and Filipinos are right on the trend.”

Shopee also secured the 7th spot in YouGov’s Best Brands 2020 List in the Philippine, and was named the top improver going up from 32.0 points in 2019 to 39.9 points the following year.

This year, Shopee launched different initiatives for customers, brands, and sellers on the platform to support their online growth and enhance their overall shopping experience. To equip and support its sellers, Shopee launched Tatak Pinoy and Shopee University Summit to support community-based businesses and taught aspiring digital entrepreneurs everything they need to know about e-commerce, respectively. In addition, Shopee also launched programs for its ever-growing customer base. One is the Shopee Loyalty Program, a brand new in-app program that delivers a more rewarding shopping experience for users last February, and the Shopee Mall Brand Memberships Program, an initiative that helps brands grow customer loyalty and retention.

Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines, said, “Shopee is proud to be included in YouGov’s list of the most recommended and improved brands this 2021. As times and circumstances change, we will continue to pursue excellence and improve our services to better cater to the needs and wants of our customers, brand partners, and sellers. This recognition is a product of our various initiatives and is a testament to the growing level of trust and confidence people have in Shopee. E-commerce has become an integral part of the lives of Filipinos, and we aim to continuously step up to provide our users with an easy, secure, and engaging shopping experience.”