Shopee Rolled Out its Vaccination Center Support Initiative with Makati City to Provide Filipinos a Comfortable Vaccination Experience

Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, rolls out the Vaccination Center Support initiative starting with Makati City, and will also roll it out in other cities in Metro Manila. This initiative is part of Shopee Bayanihan that aims to encourage Filipinos to get vaccinated and provide them with a more comfortable vaccination experience.

Shopee launched its vaccination center support initiative in Makati City last June 28 by providing Makatizens food and health kits from Shopee and its partner brands under Shopee Mall. Shopee also turned over ten units of Symphony Air Coolers to Makati in the presence of Mayor Abigail Binay and Makati City Administrator Atty. Claro Certeza.

The package given to Maktizens and frontliners included snacks from Del Monte, Perfetti Van Melle, Dutchmill Soy, Monde Nissin, and Rebisco; bottled water from Hope in a Bottle; and health kits from Mighty Clean.

According to Martin Yu, Shopee Philippines’ Director, “It is of utmost importance that we get as many Filipinos vaccinated in the soonest possible time and as always, Shopee finds ways to extend assistance where we can. At Shopee, it is our goal to encourage more people to get vaccinated and we are pleased to partner with the Makati City Local Government for providing its citizens with a comfortable vaccination experience.”

Mayor Abigail Binay said, “We are more than happy to team up with Shopee for the Shopee Bayanihan Vaccination Center Support initiative. As more Filipinos get vaccinated for their protection, we will continue to find ways to serve the people better through partnerships with organizations like Shopee.”

