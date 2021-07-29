Shopee Rolls Out New Features on Shopee Live to Help Sellers Boost Views and Increase Sales in time for the 8.8 Mega Flash Sale

Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, launches Livestream Flash Sale and In-app Business Insights features to help sellers gain more viewers and boost their sales during streaming sessions on Shopee Live.

Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines, said, “Shopee is excited to launch two new in-app features that aim to help our online sellers grow on our platform. Our sellers are a big part of our business, and we will continue to support them by providing the necessary tools to help them engage with their customers more. Shopee will continue to offer Filipinos a fun and interactive experience.”

The new Livestream Flash Sale in-app feature lets sellers promote their discounted products, attract more views, and boost orders during a live stream. The Livestream Flash Sale also lets bargain hunters score the best possible deals and enjoy real-time discounts online just like how Filipinos used to hunt for bargains at bazaars and tiangges pre-pandemic.

In addition, sellers can now easily view their live stream data to acquire useful insights to help them strategize and further enhance their Shopee Live streams. With the new in-app Business Insights feature, live streamers can access the number of unique and total views, total likes, and confirmed orders from the live stream. This lets streamers gauge what their viewers like and what the best-selling products are, so sellers can cater their product selection to viewers’ preferences and achieve better sales.

Shopee Live has enabled brands and sellers to better reach and engage Shopee users across the region. More consumers and businesses are adopting Shopee Live to entertain themselves and connect with one another, with 450 million views on Shopee Live during the year-end 12.12 Birthday Sale in 2020.

These newly launched features are just two of the many things users can look forward to this coming 8.8 Megal Flash Sale. Until August 8, they can get free shipping vouchers, enjoy daily flash promos, and exclusive deals when checking out using ShopeePay. To learn more about the 8.8 Mega Flash Sale, visit https://shopee.ph/m/8-8.