Shopee Among Top 30 on the List of GradPhilippines’ Top Graduate Employers of 2021

Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, has been voted as one of the top 30 Graduate Employers to work for in the Philippines.

GradPhilippines, is a platform that connects students, recent graduates, and early career talents with potential job opportunities, employers, internships, and more. It is the most sought-after employer awards in the Asia Pacific Region, especially in countries like Australia and New Zealand.

The Top 100 Graduate Employers list recognizes the highest quality and most popular graduate employers in the country and acknowledges exceptional employers who hire early-career talents. GradPhilippines’ methodology has been refined to reflect an employer’s popularity and quality. This is achieved by combining data from search engines, page views, and employee reviews. Through this, an objective and comprehensive ranking of graduate preferences have been determined.

Karen Perez, Head of Operations and HR Center of Excellence at Shopee Philippines, said, “Shopee is honored to make the list of GradPhilippines’ Top Graduate Employers of 2021. In line with our ongoing effort to support the development of the future digital economy, it’s important that we train and support the next generation of talents in various categories for them to excel further in their careers. We value everyone at Shopee and are committed to taking care of our people culturally, virtually, and remotely. We look forward to grooming more young talents to enhance their skills and knowledge in the tech and e-commerce industry.”

Shopee prides itself on simplicity, positivity, and continuously providing opportunities for growth. Shopee has a strong company culture that’s dynamic and collaborative, which creates an open and honest environment that makes talents feel like an asset to the company.

As the economy bounces back from the repercussions of the pandemic, Shopee will continue to equip tech talents for e-commerce through programs like the Global Leaders Program (GLP). Launched in 2018, the Shopee Global Leaders Program is a two-year graduate program consisting of four six-month local and overseas rotations made for highly enthusiastic and ambitious young Filipino talents. Participants will help drive Shopee’s campaigns and new initiatives by working with local and overseas teams. During the program, they can gain momentous experiences, regional exposure, and also contribute to the expansion of Shopee across the region. Participants will be part of a structured learning and development program and receive committed mentorship from Shopee leaders.

For more information about the Global Leaders Program, visit https://careers.shopee.ph/GLP

