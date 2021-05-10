ShopeePay | Five Fun Ways to Beat the Heat this Summer

Summer is here! And while going to the beach or going for a swim isn’t as easy to choose to do as before, you can still make the most out of the season in the comforts of your own home where you are most safe and sound.

Grab your favorite milk tea beverage

What’s summer without iced drinks? ShopeePay now offers customers a safer and more convenient way to pay for their favorite summertime beverages!

Thirst your summer quench with drinks from Gong Cha, Dakasi, Black Scoop Cafe, Yi Fang Tea, Serenitea, Macao Imperial Tea, Moonleaf, Infinitea, and What the Tea while enjoying 20% coins cashback.

Have an ice cream party

As social gatherings are still prohibited, it’s safer to bond with your family at home – and what better way to do that than with food! If you’re looking for the perfect snack this summer, why not create your own delicious ice cream from scratch with a little help from Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker.

Indulge in a ‘Netflix and chill’ session.

Living in a tropical country, one great way to enjoy your weekends is feeling cool comfort as you watch your favorite series on Netflix. With the mini air cooler from Dowell, stay cool and refreshed anywhere, anytime.

Stay healthy with some cardio

Get the exercise that you need without having to venture out of your home by investing in your own workout equipment such as a treadmill, weights, or a stationary bike. And with the summer heat helping you sweat out even more, now is the perfect time to set up your own fitness corner.

Take a refreshing dip in your own pool

Just because going out of town is a bit more difficult now, it doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a fun dip in the pool. If you’re planning to enjoy the waters without having to go out, why not opt for an inflatable pool? This pool set from Intex is sturdy and spacious which’s perfect for families big or small.

Thinking of using ShopeePay for your online and offline payments? There are two easy ways to Scan and Pay using ShopeePay:

Partner merchant scans user’s QR code:

Open your Shopee app and tap the “Scan” icon. Click ‘Generate QR Code’ Enter your ShopeePay PIN Show the generated QR code for the cashier to scan and you will receive confirmation of payment.

The user scans the partner merchant’s QR code:

Open your Shopee app and tap the “Scan” icon. Scan the QR code displayed on the milk tea shop’s tabletop card. Input the amount you wish to pay and tap “Confirm.” Enter your 6-digit ShopeePay PIN and then you will receive a confirmation of your payment.

For more information, visit https://shopee.ph/m/shopeepay-scan-and-pay