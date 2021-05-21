Shoppers get to enjoy big rewards when they use PayMaya at PH’s leading grocery brands

This May, PayMaya is giving their users a safer and more rewarding way to shop whenever they #ScanToPay with PayMaya QR at the country’s biggest supermarkets.

Up to P650 cashback awaits PayMaya users who will #ScanToPay with PayMaya QR at their favorite supermarkets including WalterMart, Robinsons Supermarket, The Marketplace, Shopwise, Super 8, Landers Superstore, and many others.

Grocery shoppers who will use PayMaya QR and spend at least P1,000 worth of groceries for the first time will automatically get P100 cashback. Meanwhile, returning users will receive P50 cashback which they can enjoy twice until May 31, 2021. For a full list of the partner merchants participating in this promo, visit https://www.paymaya.com/deals/maygrocery2021.

On top of this exciting deal, customers paying via PayMaya QR can also double up on their rewards. When they spend a minimum amount of P100 at any of PayMaya’s partner merchants, they can get up to 100% cashback, capped at P500. This awesome offer can be availed until May 31, 2021.

With all these rewards in store for customers, PayMaya QR is truly the #BetterQR for everyday purchases. As PayMaya is the preferred payment option for go-to stores, including supermarkets, going contactless not only keeps transactions safe, but it also gives the best value for money.

With all the benefits and rewards of going cashless waiting for you, it’s a great time to start using PayMaya! Just download the PayMaya app at https://official.paymaya.com/CAK1/425eb133 and register an account to find out what it’s like to go cashless with the fastest, safest, and most rewarding way to pay for anything online and in stores. Remember, don’t pay cash. PayMaya!

PayMaya is the only end-to-end digital payments ecosystem enabler in the Philippines with platforms and services that cut across consumers, merchants, communities, and government. Through its enterprise business, it is the largest digital payments processor for key industries in the country including “everyday” merchants such as the largest retail, food, gas, and eCommerce merchants, as well as government agencies and units.

PayMaya provides more than 35 million Filipinos with access to financial services through its consumer platforms. Customers can conveniently pay, add money, cash out or remit through its over 250,000 digital touchpoints nationwide. Its Smart Padala by PayMaya network of 39,000 partner agent touchpoints nationwide serves as last-mile digital financial hubs in communities, providing the unbanked and underserved with access to digital services.