Feeling “low-batt”? Here are simple ways to help you stay energized

Our days can get so packed that we often lose energy. Whether you’re a student or a working adult, you know the feeling of needing a midday pick-me-up to help you get through all your tasks and activities. At the same time, make you livelier and happier even when you’re super busy.

If you’re looking for simple joys that will keep you energized anytime at home, here are some suggestions.

Play fun music

Bust out your favorite playlist to keep you awake while chasing deadlines or doing chores. Dancing and singing out loud aren’t required, but you’re free to do so.

Get pet cuddles

Sometimes our pets love to disturb our virtual meetings, but we don’t turn them away because they make us happy (and our officemates love seeing them too). So if you feel like your energy is drained, step away from your tasks and play with your fur baby for a few minutes.

Watch interesting and funny videos

When our day starts turning bland, we can’t help but go through social media and watch random videos. They can be simple food videos, makeup tutorials, or a compilation of funny clips. These can get your creative juices flowing, especially when you’re looking for pegs for work or school, and also improve your mood.

Munch on a yummy, energizing snack

A midday snack is great for giving you that quick boost of energy in between tasks. One snack you should try is Jack ‘n Jill Magic Creams, which are crunchy crackers that comes with Linamyum Palaman cream filling – Chocolate, Butter, Condensada, Peanut Butter, and now with a new flavor, Cheese.

Energize every day and stock up on Jack ‘n Jill Magic Creams at your favorite supermarkets, sari-sari stores, or online through Lazada.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

