Original “kantawanan” videoke game show “Sing Galing” makes remarkable comeback

Cignal Entertainment and TV5 brings back the well-loved pioneer videoke game show—Sing-Galing! Set to premiere this Monday, April 5, Sing-Galing has since been upgraded with its new features, extra challenges, and hilarious antics.

Aiming to reach anyone who loves to sing — young or old; pro or amateur — the show encourages everyone to join in, ‘Magkaka-sing galing tayong lahat!,’ so its mantra says. Each episode offers a platform for three contestants, dubbed as singtestants, to compete through three (3) fun rounds that will challenge their luck, knowledge of songs, and lyrics recall, to determine the BidaOke Star of the Night who will be vying all the way to the grand finals.

With the help and expertise of Sing Masters Randy Santiago, Donita Nose, and K Brosas, as the show’s hosts, and Juke Bosses Rey Valera, Ronnie Liang, and Jessa Zaragoza as the jury, both the contenders and Ka-Awit-Bahay are up for weeknight harmonies with their family and loved ones. Even the iconic Genie is back, this time with a revamped look to go along with his onscreen antics. Netizens, meanwhile, also get a chance to experience Sing-Galing’s digiverse, to be hosted by Viral Zinger Zendee.

On what viewers can look forward to, Ronnie Liang said, “Dito sa Sing Galing mai-expect nating mga ka-awitbahay of course ‘yung labanan ng mga pagalingan sa pagvi-videoke. Masusubok pa lalo kung sino talaga ‘yung master when it comes to doing the videoke thing. Kaming mga Jukebosses naman, makikita nila kung gaano kami kagaling mag-analyze ng mga performances nila sa pagvi-Videoke.”

On that note, Jessa Zaragoza added, “Sa tingin ko talagang magkakaroon kami ng pagkakaiba sa desisyon. Bilang mga Jukebosses siguradong iba-iba kaming mapipili niyan pero sigurado akong malalaman namin kung sino ang pinaka-may K kumanta.”

First aired in the late ‘90s, Sing-Galing—which is a multi-awarded Videoke Game show, and the first of its kind in the Philippines and Asia—gives equal opportunity for everyone to earn by simply singing. Participants don’t need to be experts and professionals in the art; they only need guts and fun to compete at a karaoke format.

“Napanood ko ito dati, maganda siya. Hindi kasi siya napakapormal tapos may tawanan din. So maaaliw ka kahit paano, enjoyable siya panoorin. Dito mo makikita ‘yung culture ng mga Filipino bilang mga singer, mga mahihilig sa videoke,” recalled Donita Nose, to which fellow host Randy Santiago seconded, saying: “Very expressive ‘yung mga Filipino di ba, regardless whether nasa tono ka o maganda ‘yung boses mo, pero kapag nando’n ka sa mga handaan, makikita mo ‘yung mga pamilya talaga hindi makakalampas na hindi ka kakanta eh. ‘Yon ang pagka-Filipino. Hindi pwedeng sasabihin mo na, hindi ka marunong kumanta, lahat kahit paano may tono. At alam naman natin kapag videoke, may score ‘yon at ‘yon ang nakakatuwa.”

More than anything, this is TV5’s way of providing relief during a time of uncertainty. Sing Galing! not only brings the karaoke bar or party experience closer to home, but it also creates an avenue for families and communities to bond and come together in song.

K Brosas assured, “Masaya ‘to, fun, I think ‘yon lang naman ang ating goal, na sa gabi, sa hapunan ay light, kantawanan, di ba? Masarap na hindi masyadong serious na kantahan dahil ‘yung mga hosts hindi naman din seryoso masyado. It’s gonna be fun, super fun.”

Tune in at 6:30PM everyday on TV5, for an entertaining, light, and enjoyable bonding experience for everyone and anyone who enjoys singing—Sing Galing, Ang Original Videoke Kantawanan ng Bansa!