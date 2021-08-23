Sitel Group® Gives Back Through 2021 SitelFit Challenge For Charity

Sitel Group®, a global leader in end-to-end customer experience (CX) products and solutions, encouraged its global roster of employees to get fit for a good cause. Bringing back the highly successful Step Forward, Give Back Challenge, Sitel Group presented employees with a united global fitness challenge for the chance to donate USD $15 thousand to World Learning, a global organization focused on making high-quality Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education programs available worldwide.

Launched in the Philippines in 2018, the SitelFit program is a global health and wellbeing initiative that encourages Sitel Group associates to make healthy choices and provides health and wellness information and advice.

In 2020, before the pandemic, SitelFit launched the #OneSmallChange campaign encouraging employees to take even just small steps to create positive changes in their lives. SitelFit also regularly calls on Sitel Group associates to participate in exciting and fun challenges for charity and to create and achieve personal fitness goals.

SitelFit launched the first global challenge Step Forward, Give Back challenge last year. The program invited associates all over the world to engage in friendly competition and participate in a variety of physical activities while challenging them to accumulate 1,000,000 points to unlock a donation to a global Non-Government Organization (NGO). In 2020, Sitel Group teams collectively unlocked a donation for UNICEF through their combined efforts.

“For 2021, we wanted to bring back the Step Forward, Give Back challenge, but make it even bigger and better,” shared Dimitar Pigev, global program manager, SitelFit. “We experienced such a positive response in 2020 and now we’re challenging our global teams to take it even further. For 2021 we’re supporting the STEM education program of the World Learning organization which is aligned with our global CSR strategy of education and wellbeing.”

For the 2021 Step Forward, Give Back Challenge, Sitel Group challenged associates to reach 3,000,000 points globally and activate 3,000 new SitelFit users across the company’s 29 countries around the world to unlock a donation of USD S15 thousand for World Learning. The NGO operates in over 60 locations worldwide with participants from over 162 countries.

In the Philippines, Sitel Group encouraged Philippine associates to participate in the global challenge by hosting local inter-site challenges. Sites in the country were encouraged to sign-up new members and contribute to the global step challenge. Weekly challenges with different activities and fitness pose goals were launched, and the site with the highest points and sign-ups won a monetary donation for their chosen local charity.

“Our associates rose to the challenge admirably,” Pigev added. “They completed it in just 19 days. Not only did they allow us to contribute to World Learning, but the positive impact the program has had has so many dimensions. Through this initiative, we emphasize our company values and culture, make stronger connections, focus on our people’s wellbeing, create opportunities for growth in our communities and have fun together. As an organization, we fully believe in the power of giving back and investing time and resources into meaningful causes which resonate with our core values.”