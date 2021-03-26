Skip the lines and get your orders faster with Jollibee’s new Order & Pick Up feature!

As people adjust to the “next normal”, they find themselves busier than usual and look for ways to help them save time — like conveniently getting their take out orders minus the lines through the Jollibee App’s new Order & Pick Up service!

Available in select stores nationwide, Jollibee’s Order & Pick Up feature is perfect for those who manage active schedules. Accessible through the Jollibee App, the Order & Pick Up service allows customers to choose their meals with just a few clicks and have these prepared in advance at their preferred branch and time! So, even if one is rushing to buy lunch or dinner for friends or family, they can just choose the app’s Pick Up feature for a perfect time-saving life hack. Those who are already on the road also have the option to claim their favorite Jollibee meals either at the Curbside, Take Out Counter, or the Drive-Thru window.

Enjoy a new and time-saving way to take out using Jollibee’s ‘Order & Pick Up’ feature! Choose to spend more time with your family, fulfill urgent tasks, and even devote more hours to your hobbies or favorite pastime, all while treating yourself to your most-loved Jollibee meals. Download the Jollibee App now on Android and iOS.