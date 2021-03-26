Skip the lines and get your orders faster with Jollibee’s new Order & Pick Up feature!

0 comment

As people adjust to the “next normal”, they find themselves busier than usual and look for ways to help them save time — like conveniently getting their take out orders minus the lines through the Jollibee App’s new Order & Pick Up service!

Available in select stores nationwide, Jollibee’s Order & Pick Up feature is perfect for those who manage active schedules. Accessible through the Jollibee App, the Order & Pick Up service allows customers to choose their meals with just a few clicks and have these prepared in advance at their preferred branch and time! So, even if one is rushing to buy lunch or dinner for friends or family, they can just choose the app’s Pick Up feature for a perfect time-saving life hack. Those who are already on the road also have the option to claim their favorite Jollibee meals either at the Curbside, Take Out Counter, or the Drive-Thru window.

Enjoy a new and time-saving way to take out using Jollibee’s ‘Order & Pick Up’ feature! Choose to spend more time with your family, fulfill urgent tasks, and even devote more hours to your hobbies or favorite pastime, all while treating yourself to your most-loved Jollibee meals. Download the Jollibee App now on Android and iOS.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Goldilocks offers as much as P200 cashback exclusively to PayMaya users

Team Orange 0 comments
Fulfilling your Pinoy food cravings has just gotten more rewarding, especially if you’re paying contactless, as Goldilocks offers an exclusive reward to customers who will #ScanToPay via PayMaya QR for…

Feeling “low-batt”? Here are simple ways to help you stay energized

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Our days can get so packed that we often lose energy. Whether you’re a student or a working adult, you know the feeling of needing a midday pick-me-up to help…

Stay Safe at Home: foodpanda to continue offering services 24/7

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
As providers of basic necessities, foodpanda, the on-demand food delivery service, continues to operate round the clock with contactless delivery on every order. With Covid-19 cases rising in the country,…

Pure Air Everywhere with LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier and new line of Air Conditioners

Team Orange 0 comments Events
LG Philippines has finally launched one of their most eagerly awaited Air Solutions products in the country. In a recent installment of the South Korean technology giant’s popular livestream event,…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone