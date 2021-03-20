SKY Fiber levels up entertainment experience with new super speed plans

0 comment

More Filipinos can expect a leveled up online entertainment experience as SKY Fiber introduces faster speeds at affordable prices.

With the upgraded speeds, SKY Fiber users can now browse, watch videos, or stream audio online smoothly.

SKY is opening up opportunities for more Filipinos to experience the breadth of online entertainment options now available at rates that have stayed the same but at faster speeds,” Alan Supnet, SKY’s head for Consumer Broadband Products said.

For Filipinos who want to enjoy access to online content plus topnotch cable television, SKY Fiber is also offering unlimited broadband + HD Cable bundle speed plans to give subscribers the chance to smoothly stream online videos with a speed of 120Mbps while also having access to over 60 cable channels for P2,999 a month—a plan that used to offer speeds of 60Mbps at the same price.

Giving Filipinos more value for their money, SKY Fiber Super Speed bundle plans come with SKY EVO, the newest digibox innovation that offers access to over 190 SKYcable channels, 5,000 downloadable apps, and pre-installed content streaming apps such as iWantTFC, HBO GO, YouTube, Prime Video, and Spotify.

With the new Super Speed Plans, a P999 monthly fee can now get subscribers up to 20 Mbps, which used to be 5Mbps or 10Mbps in previous years. Value-conscious consumers who want higher speeds can opt for plan 40Mbps available at P1,499/month, or plan 80Mbps, now only priced P1,999/month.

Also getting an upgrade is SKY Fiber’s highest speed plan, which was previously only 150Mbps but has now leveled up to 200Mbps for the same price of P3,499/month.

Existing SKY Fiber subscribers nationwide can also experience an automatic upgrade without the hassles of going through an application process. They just simply have to do a 3-minute hard modem reset to enjoy their leveled-up internet speed.

To enjoy fiber-fast speeds of up to 200Mbps at highly competitive prices, visit mysky.com.ph/skyfiber. The leveled-up SKY Fiber Super Speed plans are now available in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Cebu, Dumaguete, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Davao. While Baguio, Gensan, and Zamboanga can experience fiber-fast speeds of up to 80Mbps.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

UNIQLO opens its first store in Butuan City on March 26

Team Orange 0 comments
Japanese global apparel retailer, UNIQLO, is set to open its first store in Butuan City. Starting March 26, 2021, Butuanons can have access to the complete lineup of LifeWear clothing…

Jessica Soho, Mike Enriquez, Vice Ganda are still the Philippines’ Most Trusted Personalities

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Reader’s Digest has launched a virtual celebration to publicly acknowledge its latest Philippines Trusted Brands and personality award winners. Due to the global pandemic the traditional awards ceremony could not…

City of Dreams Manila offers exciting Easter Treats

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
City of Dreams Manila once again raises the bar with its exclusive line-up of Easter-inspired treats to festively mark the conclusion of a week-long yearly tradition. Featuring a collection of…

Tonik launches as first neobank in the Philippines

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
Tonik, Southeast Asia’s first digital-only bank, launches as the first neobank in the Philippines bringing to the market a revolutionary and completely branchless way of banking on a highly secure…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone