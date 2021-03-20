SKY Fiber levels up entertainment experience with new super speed plans

More Filipinos can expect a leveled up online entertainment experience as SKY Fiber introduces faster speeds at affordable prices.

With the upgraded speeds, SKY Fiber users can now browse, watch videos, or stream audio online smoothly.

“SKY is opening up opportunities for more Filipinos to experience the breadth of online entertainment options now available at rates that have stayed the same but at faster speeds,” Alan Supnet, SKY’s head for Consumer Broadband Products said.

For Filipinos who want to enjoy access to online content plus topnotch cable television, SKY Fiber is also offering unlimited broadband + HD Cable bundle speed plans to give subscribers the chance to smoothly stream online videos with a speed of 120Mbps while also having access to over 60 cable channels for P2,999 a month—a plan that used to offer speeds of 60Mbps at the same price.

Giving Filipinos more value for their money, SKY Fiber Super Speed bundle plans come with SKY EVO, the newest digibox innovation that offers access to over 190 SKYcable channels, 5,000 downloadable apps, and pre-installed content streaming apps such as iWantTFC, HBO GO, YouTube, Prime Video, and Spotify.

With the new Super Speed Plans, a P999 monthly fee can now get subscribers up to 20 Mbps, which used to be 5Mbps or 10Mbps in previous years. Value-conscious consumers who want higher speeds can opt for plan 40Mbps available at P1,499/month, or plan 80Mbps, now only priced P1,999/month.

Also getting an upgrade is SKY Fiber’s highest speed plan, which was previously only 150Mbps but has now leveled up to 200Mbps for the same price of P3,499/month.

Existing SKY Fiber subscribers nationwide can also experience an automatic upgrade without the hassles of going through an application process. They just simply have to do a 3-minute hard modem reset to enjoy their leveled-up internet speed.

To enjoy fiber-fast speeds of up to 200Mbps at highly competitive prices, visit mysky.com.ph/skyfiber. The leveled-up SKY Fiber Super Speed plans are now available in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Cebu, Dumaguete, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Davao. While Baguio, Gensan, and Zamboanga can experience fiber-fast speeds of up to 80Mbps.