SKY Fiber upgrades super speed plans for the benefit of remote workers

Remote workers and online entrepreneurs will be able to heighten their productivity and efficiency as they achieve their daily goals when they equip themselves with SKY Fiber’s leveled-up super speed plans.

SKY Fiber offers various plans suited to different remote work needs, which includes its best value plan 40Mbps at only P1,499/month, which is perfect for emails, some video conferencing, and browsing. It also offers a highspeed plan of 200Mbps at only P3,499/month, which can be used for heavy and multiple online activities such as regular and prolonged video conferences, maintaining a website and social media, and more.

“With the continuous shift to digital platforms in the workplace, we have decided to increase our speeds with the same affordable rates so that they can practically invest in a reliable internet connection that will help them upgrade their work set-up,” Alan Supnet, SKY’s head for Consumer Broadband Products said.

Supnet added that, for professionals, having access to faster speeds can essentially help them save time and accomplish more tasks as they have smoother collaboration with colleagues via video conferencing platforms and quicker access to cloud-based apps and documents.

If there are multiple internet users at home, they will not have to worry about a bogged down connection since an increased speed supports several individuals and devices working online at the same time.

Meanwhile, online entrepreneurs will be able to increase their sales and provide better service as faster speeds enable them to respond to customer inquiries promptly and manage logistics in a timely manner.

The leveled-up SKY Fiber Super Speed plans up to 200mbps are now available in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Cebu, Dumaguete, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Davao. While Baguio, Gensan, and Zamboanga can experience fiber-fast speeds of up to 80Mbps.