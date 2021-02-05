SKY Postpaid subscribers get free iWantTFC standard plan subscription

SKY postpaid subscribers can now add some of iWantTFC‘s new and upcoming sought-after content such as such as “La Vida Lena,” “Bawal Lumabas,” “The Shipper,” and “Hoy Love You” to their list of must-watch shows and movies as the all-Filipino streaming app’s Standard Plan becomes available to them for free.

Aside from all episodes of 67 iWantTFC originals, the Standard Plan comes with access to the app’s full library of over 1,000 movies, live channels including Kapamilya Channel, TeleRadyo, ANC, CineMo, and Knowledge Channel, ABS-CBN’s full inventory of shows, all acquired content, and other digital content—all in standard and high definition quality.

Meanwhile, SKYcable’s HD Box with iWantTFC and SKY Fiber’s All-In-Box users can also stream iWantTFC content and live channels on their TV screen for an elevated viewing. Simply press the iWant button on the box remote control to start streaming.

Subscribers can also choose to upgrade their iWantTFC Standard Plan to its Premium version, for a discounted price of P59, originally available for P119. This offer is exclusive to SKY subscribers only. With the Premium Plan, viewers get access to all of the Standard Plan offerings, ad-free. They are also entitled to one free movie-for-rent each month and can stream on up to two devices at a time.