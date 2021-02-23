SM Center Pulilan launches new outdoor dining Playventure Picnic Ground

Bulakeños are in for a new outdoor dining experience as SM Center Pulilan launched last February 13 its Playventure Picnic Ground.

Located right inside the Pulilan Bike Trail, this newest mall attraction provides a unique dining adventure where shoppers can breeze through and enjoy a fun picnic bonfire with relaxing music and favorite food to match.

A contact-less way of booking a themed picnic spot is done thru FB Appointment and ordering of food from mall’s food stores via Chat to Shop.

The Picnic Ground is open daily from 6:00PM to 10:00PM.