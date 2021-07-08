Smart brings fans closer to Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin this July via Smart Hallyu Hangouts

Leading mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. is bringing Filipino fans closer to their favorite Korean superstars through Smart Hallyu Hangouts, a series of online shows where subscribers can watch their idols.

Smart Hallyu Hangouts pilots on July 16 with multi-awarded Korean actress and Smart Signature endorser Son Ye Jin while Hyun Bin takes on the Smart Hallyu Hangouts stage on July 31.

It’s the closest thing fans can get to a physical fan meet during the pandemic, where they get a chance to virtually watch Son Ye Jin through a live feed from South Korea.

“I may not be able to meet you all in person, but I’m thankful for this opportunity though virtually. I wish we can all meet with a smile soon, so until then, please stay safe and healthy,” said Son Ye Jin in a previous video message.

“As we continue to bring our subscribers closer to their passions through simple and easy ways using our fast and reliable network, we are launching the Smart Hallyu Hangouts series with Son Ye Jin in the first virtual show to give fans the best experience despite the limitations of the pandemic. We prepared a very special episode for you guys so hope to see you all there,” said Jane J. Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

It will be recalled that Smart made the inevitable a reality when Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin teamed up for a commercial film back in February. The project marked the first time the two superstars were seen together since the massive success of Crash Landing On You.

How to watch Smart Hallyu Hangouts

For both Smart Hallyu Hangouts episodes, Smart Prepaid, Smart Bro Prepaid, and Prepaid Home WiFi customers who register via the link on the microsite and redeem any Giga reward using GigaPoints are eligible to join the promo.

For Smart Signature subscribers at Plan S (999) and up and Smart Bro Postpaid subscribers, registration link to the raffle promo is now available.

For the complete details on how to score tickets to these events, you may visit this link: https://smart.com.ph/Pages/smart-hallyu-hangouts.

Powered by the country’s fastest mobile data network

Smart Hallyu Hangouts is powered by Smart, the country’s mobile data network as reported by third-party mobile internet analytics firm Ookla® and Opensignal.

Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, named Smart as the country’s fastest mobile data network in the second half of 2020 after it achieved a Speed Score™ of 24.99, with average speeds of 20.08 Mbps for download, and 7.42 Mbps for upload, based on 3,915,679 user-initiated tests taken with Speedtest®. Ookla has also cited Smart as the country’s fastest mobile data network for three years in a row now.

Smart has also scored a rare sweep in the April 2021 Philippines Mobile Network Experience Awards* by independent analytics firm Opensignal, beating the competition across all metrics in three essential aspects of service: Coverage (4G Coverage Experience, 4G Availability), Speed (Download and Upload Speed) and Experience (Games, Video and Voice app). This is the first time an operator in the Philippines won decisively in all categories.

Smart also enables subscribers to level up their digital experience with Smart 5G’s superfast speeds and ultra-low latency powered by the country’s most extensive 5G network with over 3,000 sites.