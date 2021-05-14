Smart brings Park Seo Jun’s 10th Anniversary online fan meet to Filipino fans

Can’t get enough of Korean superstar and Smart ambassador Park Seo Jun?

Here’s your chance to get to know the latest about Park Seo Jun as leading mobile mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. has teamed up with KakaoTV to stream the actor’s upcoming fan meet to Filipino fans.

Titled “Park Seo Jun, Comma,” the untact (zero-contact) fan meet commemorates his 10th anniversary since his debut as an actor.

The event will bring Park Seo Jun closer to fans from all over the world as he shares out exciting updates about his life and career and show love and gratitude for the support of his followers.

Filipino fans will be able to watch “Park Seo Jun, Comma” live at gigafest.smart on May 15, 4 p.m. Smart subscribers can enjoy watching the upcoming online fan meet with Double GIGA Video 99 valid for 7 days, which comes with 2 GB per day for YouTube and more, plus 2 GB of open access data.

Philippines’ fastest mobile data network

Filipino K-Drama fans can get the best K-Life experience with Smart, the country’s fastest mobile data network as reported by third-party mobile internet analytics firms such as Ookla® and Opensignal.

Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, named Smart as the country’s fastest mobile data network in the second half of 2020 after it achieved a Speed Score™ of 24.99, with average speeds of 20.08 Mbps for download, and 7.42 Mbps for upload, based on 3,915,679 user-initiated tests taken with Speedtest®. Ookla has also cited Smart as the country’s fastest mobile data network for three years in a row now.

Smart has also scored a rare sweep in the April 2021 Philippines Mobile Network Experience Awards* by independent analytics firm Opensignal, beating the competition across all metrics in three essential aspects of service: Coverage (4G Coverage Experience, 4G Availability), Speed (Download and Upload Speed) and Experience (Games, Video and Voice app). This is the first time an operator in the Philippines won decisively in all categories.

Smart also enables subscribers to enjoy their favorite content seamlessly with Smart 5G’s superfast speeds and ultra-low latency powered by the country’s most extensive 5G network.