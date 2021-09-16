Smart brings you live performances from KCON:TACT HI 5 for free exclusively on GigaPlay App

Celebrate your passion for K-life and enjoy all things Korean culture and pop music at KCON:TACT HI 5! Now on its fifth run, the long-awaited event for hallyu fans also known as “KCon” is going to be extra special with its mix of returning performers from past KCon events, anticipated debuts from exciting K-Pop acts, and special live meet and greet sessions with the artists.

Joining KCON:TACT HI 5’s roster are AB6IX, ATEEZ, BTOB, Ciipher, Dreamcatcher, GHOST9, HIGHLIGHT, ITZY, JO1, KIM JAE HWAN, MAMAMOO, ONF, PARK JIHOON, PURPLE KISS, RAIN, Stray Kids, T1419, THE BOYZ, TO1, Weeekly, WEi, and WOODZ. KCON:TACT HI 5 is organized by South Korean entertainment and media company CJ ENM.

Catch the nine-day music event from September 18 to 26, starting 8:00PM, exclusively on the Smart GigaPlay App for FREE. Launched recently, GigaPlay is the newest video platform that gives Smart subscribers simple and easy access to enjoy exclusive video content and live entertainment. GigaPlay offers an array of curated online content, from sports broadcasts to virtual concerts, and other live events.

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1708733479318638

You can download the new Smart GigaPlay App from Google Play and App Store here: http://smrt.ph/ gigaplay. Data charges apply.

Enjoy watching performances and virtually bonding with your favorite K-Pop stars at KCON:TACT HI 5! Smart subscribers can also expect more live events soon on GigaPlay.

The GigaPlay App is powered by Smart, the country's fastest 5G mobile data network as reported by third-party mobile internet analytics firm Ookla®.