Smart’s connectivity support for Mandaue City LGU’s Mobile Vaccination Clinic

PLDT‘s wireless arm, Smart Communications, Inc. has turned over Prepaid Home Wifi devices with load allocation to the local government of Mandaue City to provide fast and reliable connectivity for the rollout of its mobile vaccination clinic.

PLDT and Smart booths, which offer generous discounts for products, have also been set up in the nearby barangays to bring their services closer and more accessible to the public. This latest initiative reinforces PLDT and Smart’s value of malasakit, especially amid renewed community lockdowns.

“On behalf of Mandaue City LGU, we would like to express our deepest gratitude for your generous donation of Prepaid Home Wifi devices. Your donation would be of great help to us, especially this time of pandemic. Rest assured that your donation will be utilized in continuing our commitment to serving the public. Looking forward to your continued support and our partnership in the future,” said Hon. Mayor Jonas Cortes of Mandaue City.

“The Mobile Vaccination Clinic is an effective way to bring closer the vaccination efforts of the LGU to the Mandauehanons. Smart’s connectivity support to this program will help facilitate fast and seamless registration and reporting processes which will help enable the team onsite to cater to more residents. We hope that through these strengthened vaccination efforts, many will also do their part of getting vaccinated in order for us to achieve herd immunity,” says Marylou Gocotano, Manager, Smart Group Corporate Communications-VisMin.