Smart dominates with best speed and mobile video experience in the Philippines

0 comment

Leading mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) continues to give subscribers the best mobile experience as it dominates the latest Mobile Network Experience Report by independent mobile analytics firm Opensignal.

Smart, which has been ramping up its network improvements across the country, continues to lead in terms of giving Filipinos the best Video Experience, Download Experience, Upload Experience, 4G Availability, and 4G Coverage Experience.

Smart customers analyzed by Opensignal “consistently had the fastest mobile Video Experience in the Philippines,” notes the November 2020 Mobile Network Experience Report released by the firm.

Ever since we first analyzed Video Experience in a Philippines Mobile Network Experience Report — back in March 2019 — Smart has won every Video Experience award alongside our Download Speed Experience and Upload Speed Experience awards,” it adds.

In the best position to serve Filipinos

These independent findings validate the significant progress we’re making in our accelerated network expansion with one clear goal – to make it simpler for Filipinos to access cutting-edge digital technologies and life-changing digital services,” says Jane J. Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

Backed by no less than the country’s most extensive network infrastructure in the Philippines, Smart is in the best position to support the digital needs of Filipinos to access information, level up their livelihood, enjoy entertainment, and connect with their loved ones on the go,” she adds.

As of December 2020, PLDT’s fiber infrastructure, the most extensive in the country, comprised more than 429,000 kilometers. This fiber infrastructure supports Smart’s mobile networks, which now cover 96% of the population.

To date, Smart has increased the number of its base stations across the country to over 59,000 sites, an increase of 20% compared to end-2019. Smart also plans to expand its LTE network by adding about 4,000 more base stations this year.

The leader in 5G

To make the country’s fastest mobile data network even faster, Smart has also fired up more than 1,400 5G sites as part of its ongoing nationwide 5G rollout, by far the most extensive in the country. Smart is also planning to grow its 5G base stations by over 3,800.

Smart is at the forefront of the 5G revolution as the first Philippine telco to launch 5G services nationwide last July in key areas in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, Boracay, Iloilo, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, and New Clark City in Pampanga.

Smart is also the first Philippine telco to launch Signature 5G Plans, which are specially designed with generous data allocations so customers can make the most of the ultrafast Smart 5G services.

To meet the growing digital needs of Filipinos, Smart and its parent company PLDT are prepared to invest between Php 88 billion and Php 92 billion in capital expenditures in 2021.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

QCinema now accepts submissions for 2021 short film competition

Team Orange 0 comments
The search is on for QCinema International Film Festival’s new batch of entries for its short film competition. Each chosen film will receive a production grant worth P350,000 with ownership…

Tang Coco Plus Buko Pandan Shakes Up the Beverage Mart

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Summer is here! Nothing makes us feel the excitement for summer like the refreshing taste of the Filipino favorite, Buko Pandan! It reminds us of summer trips to the province…

Watch: BTS shows how to do 8K Video Snap using the Galaxy S21 Series 5G

Team Orange 0 comments Music
Crafted to help users make their epic moments, the Galaxy S21 Series 5G is Samsung’s most advanced smartphone yet. Among its many groundbreaking features is the 8K Video Snap allowing…

Huawei opens first innovation hub for developers in APAC

Team Orange 0 comments Business
Huawei is further accelerating the digital transformation in Asia Pacific with the launch of its first regional center for developers and partners – the DigiX, which is located at the…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone