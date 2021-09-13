Smart launches prepaid offers to suit every lifestyle

Every person uses his or her smartphone differently. Some spend the most part of their day on their phone to binge-watch their favorite series or play popular mobile games, while others rely on their device to create content and share them online. Many rely on their phones for virtual work or online classes, while there are those who use it to check the latest online trends or closely follow the life of their idol celebrities and vloggers.

Whatever your digital lifestyle may be, one thing is sure: the speed of your network is a deciding factor in how much you can accomplish and enjoy your various passions.

This is why Smart continues to provide the country’s fastest mobile data network as cited by third-party analytics firms like Ookla and Opensignal. To give mobile users unmatched flexibility, Smart has also boosted its line-up of prepaid data offers to simply cater to the different lifestyles of subscribers and connect them to their passions, friends, and loved ones.

Here’s a handy guide to know which prepaid data offers best suit your lifestyle:

1. For online trend setters and spotters

If you are a trend setter or spotter, you’re constantly online to keep abreast with all of your passions. You can’t be held back by the fear of running out of data or you’ll miss out on the latest buzz or trend – whether it’s catching the latest hit series, watching the music videos of the latest chart-toppers, or taking a new dance challenge, among others.

And so for the person who wants limitless access to all things they love, there’s Smart Unli GIGA offers. Unli GIGA Stories 149 gives you unlimited data for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Kumu. On the other hand, Unli GIGA Video 149, gives you unlimited data for YouTube, Cignal Play, iWant TFC and NBA League Pass. Both come with 2 GB data for all sites and apps for seven days. There’s also Unli GIGA Stories 199+ if you want to include Unli AllNet Calls and Texts for seven days.

2. For the social media-savvy smart spenders

If staying connected with your friends, family, and followers on social media is a priority, FREE GIGA+ Stories 299 might just be perfect for you. This offer gives you 1 GB per day for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Kumu for 30 days, plus 4 GB for all sites and apps, and Unli AllNet Calls and Texts. When you have so much more than you need, experience a new kind of freedom as you connect, tell stories, and bridge friendships!

3. For the extra passionate

Do you aspire to be a better version of yourself every day? Do you need more data to achieve more in your online activities? You’re in luck— Smart also has Double GIGA offers such as Double GIGA Stories+ 149, with 1 GB per day for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Kumu for seven days; and Double GIGA Video+ 149 with 1 GB per day for YouTube, Cignal Play, iWant, and NBA for seven days. Both come with 4 GB data for all sites & apps and Unli AllNet Calls and Texts.

4. For the jack of all trades

Sometimes, all you need and want is pure data that you can absolutely rely on for all of your online activities – from sharing updates on social media accounts, browsing websites, streaming videos, to playing games. If you can relate to this, then here’s a promo that’s just for you—All Data 399 with 36 GB data for all sites & apps for 30 days. No matter what you’re into, All Data enables you to move back and forth your various passions and interests online.

5. For long-term data users

When you just need data that will last you a long, long time, Magic Data 399 is the convenient option! With 24 GB data for all sites and apps that never expires and doesn’t have any speed limit, you can squeeze in all your favorite online activities and make the most of what you pay for.

6. For dynamic data users looking for freedom

Not exactly sure which data promo is right for you? No need to force it! You can easily build a GIGA promo that suits all your needs with Smart’s newest Build Your Own GIGA feature using the GigaLife App. You can mix and match your promo validity, your preferred GIGA pack for Video, Stories, Games, Study, Work, or Music, and your desired amount of data for all sites & apps and add-ons so your GIGA promo is exclusively your own.

Smart makes it simple for you to avail of your favorite Smart Prepaid data offers anytime and anywhere on the GigaLife App, which is downloadable on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. GigaLife App also makes subscribing to your favorite prepaid offers so much more convenient with the new GigaPay with PayMaya, a feature which lets you link your PayMaya account to the GigaLife App for smarter and easier transactions.