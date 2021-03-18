Smart launches Rocket WiFi as country’s first 5G Pocket WiFi; Powered by the fastest and most extensive 5G network

Leading mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is blazing a trail of 5G innovations in the country as it has launched Rocket WiFi, the country’s first and fastest 5G Pocket WiFi.

Powered by Smart 5G’s superfast speeds and ultra-low latency, RockeSmartt WiFi enables subscribers to enjoy next-level digital experiences at home or on the go – from streaming HD videos seamlessly, playing action-packed mobile games without lag, making crystal-clear video calls without buffering, and uploading and downloading heavy files in an instant.

Specially designed for sharing and multitasking, Rocket WiFi can connect up to 15 WiFi-capable smartphones, tablets, or laptops, making it simpler and easier for more users to experience the lightning speeds of Smart 5G on a wide range of devices. Rocket WiFi also enables users to enjoy all-day connectivity with its heavy-duty 5,000mAh battery.

Front row seats to 5G-powered experiences

“We’re very proud to launch the Rocket WiFi, the country’s first-ever 5G-powered Pocket WiFi, as part of our thrust to simply bring the latest technology and cutting-edge innovations in the hands of Filipinos,” said Jane J. Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

“With the Rocket WiFi, our subscribers have front-row seats to new and exciting digital experiences that can only be made possible by Smart 5G, the most extensive 5G network in the Philippines,” she added.

The Rocket WiFi is available with Signature Data Plan S for P1,324 per month for 36 months, with a one-time cashout of P5,300.

Data Plan S comes with 20GB per month to cover all online activities. It also comes with the Data Rollover feature, so all unused data from the previous month will be carried over to the next month.

To sign up for a new Smart Bro 5G Rocket WiFi Plan, customers can visit the Smart Online Store or head to select Smart Stores in Metro Manila.

The leader in 5G

The launch of the Rocket WiFi comes amid its ongoing nationwide 5G rollout, Smart has fired up more than 1,700 5G sites across the country – the most extensive coverage in the Philippines.

Smart is at the forefront of the 5G revolution in the Philippines as the first local telco to launch 5G services nationwide last July 2020 in Metro Manila, and strategic areas in Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao. Smart 5G recently went live in Benguet, Misamis Oriental, and Zamboanga Sibugay.

Smart is also the first local telco to launch Signature 5G Plans, which are specially designed with generous data allocations so customers can make the most of the high-speed Smart 5G.

Country’s fastest mobile data network

Smart 5G complements Smart’s continuous expansion of its 4G/LTE network. Smart’s mobile network is already the fastest in the country, as reported by third-party mobile internet analytics firm Ookla® and Opensignal.

Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, named Smart as the country’s fastest mobile data network in the second half of 2020 after it achieved a Speed Score™ of 24.99, with average speeds of 20.08 Mbps for download, and 7.42 Mbps for upload, based on 3,915,679 user-initiated tests taken with Speedtest®. Ookla has also cited Smart as the country’s fastest mobile data network for three years in a row now*.

On the other hand, Opensignal, an independent mobile analytics firm, noted in its November 2020 Mobile Network Experience Report for the Philippines** that Smart remained ahead of the competition in terms of Video Experience, Upload and Download Speed Experience, 4G Availability, and 4G Coverage Experience.