Smart lets you enjoy exclusive GigaPoints discounts on GigaDays

Mark your calendars as leading mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (SMART) lets subscribers enjoy exclusive rewards, discounts, and perks when they use their GigaPoints during GigaDays, happening every 19th to 22nd of the month starting this May.

On these special days every month, Smart Prepaid and TNT subscribers may score up to 50% – 66% discount on redeemable GigaPoints rewards, so they can avail more of their favorite promos like GIGA Video, GIGA Stories, GIGA Games, GIGA Pro and Unli-Data Promo.

Smart Bro & PLDT Home WiFi Prepaid subscribers are also eligible to avail of GIGA Video & GIGA Pro at a discount.

For example, subscribers may redeem GIGA Video Pro 199, originally worth 199 GigaPoints, with only 99 GigaPoints on GigaDays.

Redeem your GigaPoints, Smart+BTS cards via GigaLife App

Subscribers may redeem GigaPoints via the GigaLife App, which offers a simple, easy, and smart way for Smart customers to manage their digital lifestyle. Customers can accumulate GigaPoints by adding load, buying GIGA offers, and paying their bill on-time on the app.

Downloadable on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, the GigaLife App enables subscribers to check their balance, monitor their data usage, and register to promos with just a few taps on their smartphone. It also gives postpaid customers the convenience of linking all their other Smart and TNT accounts in the app, as well as paying their monthly bill anytime and anywhere.

The GigaLife App also enables subscribers to enjoy more exciting and exclusive offers that may be redeemed using GigaPoints.

For example, Smart Prepaid and Smart Bro Prepaid subscribers may redeem exclusive Smart+BTS Photo Card Sets plus data perks for only 99 GigaPoints from May 19 to June 1, until supplies last.

The exclusive Smart+BTS Photo Card Sets will also be available to new and renewing Smart Postpaid Plans subscribers who download and activate their GigaLife App from May 19 to May 25.

The country’s fastest mobile data network

The GigaLife App is powered by Smart, the country’s fastest mobile data network as reported by third-party mobile internet analytics firms such as Ookla® and Opensignal.

Ookla named Smart as the country’s fastest mobile data network in the second half of 2020 after it achieved a Speed Score™ of 24.99, with average speeds of 20.08 Mbps for download, and 7.42 Mbps for upload, based on 3,915,679 user-initiated tests taken with Speedtest®. Ookla has cited Smart as the country’s fastest mobile data network for three years in a row now.

On the other hand, Smart has scored a rare sweep in the April 2021 Philippines Mobile Network Experience Awards* by independent analytics firm Opensignal, beating the competition across all metrics in three essential aspects of service: Coverage (4G Coverage Experience, 4G Availability), Speed (Download and Upload Speed) and Experience (Games, Video, and Voice app).

Smart also enables subscribers to enjoy their favorite content seamlessly with Smart 5G, the fastest 5G network in the Philippines by Ookla. Based on consumer-initiated tests taken using Speedtest® by Ookla, Smart has consistently posted the fastest 5G speeds for Q1 2021, with median download speeds of 190 Mbps – more than double the competition’s speeds for the same period.