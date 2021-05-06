Smart partners with MPTC to launch country’s first toll top-up via mobile load

As tollways switch to a cashless system for faster, safer, and more convenient transactions on the road, leading mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) has partnered with Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), the country’s largest toll road developer and operator, to introduce a much simpler and easier way of reloading the Easytrip RFID using the country’s first toll top-up via mobile load service.

The new service enables Smart and TNT customers to conveniently reload their Easytrip RFID accounts anytime and anywhere just by sending a text message. To reload, subscribers simply have to key in EASY[DENOM]<SPACE>[12-DIGIT RFID ACCOUNT NUMBER] and send to 3279.

Customers may load in denominations of P100, P300, P500, or P1000, and the amount shall be deducted from their prepaid airtime balance if they are a Smart Prepaid or TNT subscriber, or shall be charged to their monthly bill if they are a Smart Postpaid customer. Subscribers shall receive a text message for every successful transaction, and will have their Easytrip RFID accounts credited quickly after.

Subscribers may use the Easytrip RFID on the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), the Manila-Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX), Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX), and C-5 South Link Expressway.

Smart and simple way of reloading

“We’re always looking for innovative ways to serve our customers and make their life simpler and easier. Through our partnership with MPTC, we’re glad to offer our subscribers the added convenience and comfort of being able to reload their Easytrip RFID account anytime and anywhere so they have one less concern on the road,” said Jane J. Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

“Many of us rely on our mobile phones for crucial information and services, so we are glad to team up with Smart to introduce another hassle-free way for users to top up their Easytrip RFID accounts with their Smart or TNT mobile load through a simple message. This way, they may enjoy a smoother and safer journey on our tollways without worrying about not having enough Easytrip load,” said Rodrigo E. Franco, President and CEO of MPTC.

Aside from reloading via their Smart Prepaid and Smart Postpaid account, Easytrip RFID users may also reload their account via over-the-counter payments at select reloading and installation sites and payment centers.

Easytrip RFID users may also reload their account via the Easytrip website using any Visa, Mastercard, or Bancnet card, as well as via accredited online payment channels.