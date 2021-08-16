Smart Signature and Infinity customers to get FREE Landers membership

Leading mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. is giving Smart Signature and Smart Infinity customers the opportunity to enjoy the best grocery shopping experience with a FREE one-year membership to Landers Superstore, the fastest-growing membership shopping store in the country.

Under this special treat, Smart Signature and Infinity subscribers residing in Metro Manila, Rizal, Laguna, Batangas, Cavite, Bulacan, and Cebu who have opted into Smart’s promos will receive a unique voucher code via text message.

Subscribers may redeem their FREE Landers membership by simply heading to any Landers Superstore branch to present their voucher code. For a safer and contactless experience, subscribers may also redeem their FREE Landers membership online.

New members may follow these steps to redeem their voucher online:

Register and log-in to your account. Select “Apply Membership.” Choose “Premium Membership Card.” Enter your personal information. Enter the voucher code received via SMS from SMART and click “Apply.” Proceed to checkout.

On the other hand, existing members may follow these steps:

Register or log-in to your account. Make sure you have linked your valid or expired membership card. Go to “My Membership” and enter both your Membership Card Number and Full Name as stated on your membership card. Choose “Apply Membership.” Fill in your membership card details and click “Renew Now.” Enter the voucher code received via SMS from SMART and click “Apply.” Proceed to checkout.

To opt into Smart Signature and Smart Infinity’s promos, simply visit http://apps.smart.com.ph/privacy or call *888 (for Smart Signature) or *800 (for Smart Infinity). Qualified customers residing in Metro Manila, Rizal, Laguna, Batangas, Cavite, Bulacan, and Cebu may still opt-in until November 30, 2021, so they can receive their Landers membership voucher code the following month. The voucher code is valid until February 28, 2022.

The FREE Landers membership is just one of the many special lifestyle perks and exclusive benefits that Smart Signature and Infinity customers enjoy for being with Smart. For more info about the promo, you can visit https://x.smart/freelanders.

Smart customers also enjoy the best digital experiences powered by the country’s fastest mobile data network, as reported by third-party mobile internet analytics firms like Ookla and Opensignal. For updates on Smart promos and services, follow Smart’s official accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.