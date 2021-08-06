Smart unveils UNLI GIGA with unlimited access to social media, video apps for only P149

Leading mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. has launched UNLI GIGA to boost its powerful internet speeds with a service that provides subscribers with unlimited access to their favorite social media and video streaming apps.

UNLI GIGA shatters connectivity boundaries on the go or while in quarantine by allowing Smart customers to tell infinite stories, discover content, shape stronger connections, and enjoy everything they love without limits.

With UNLI GIGA, subscribers can either choose UNLI GIGA Stories that comes with unlimited Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Kumu, or UNLI GIGA Video with non-stop YouTube, iWantTFC, NBA League Pass, and Cignal Play, the promo comes with 2 GB data for all sites and apps for seven days for only P149.

Exclusively available on the GigaLife App, UNLI GIGA allows subscribers to be limitless when it comes to watching their favorite content on YouTube, as well as sharing posts, stories, tweets, and trends without worrying about running out of data.

To subscribe to UNLI GIGA, simply log into the GigaLife App then choose UNLI GIGA.

Powered by the country’s fastest mobile data network

UNLI GIGA is powered by Smart, the country’s fastest mobile data network as reported by third-party mobile internet analytics firm Ookla® and Opensignal.

Ookla’s latest report cited Smart as the country’s fastest 5G network in the Philippines for the first half of 2021. Smart also recently reaffirmed its dominance as the country’s fastest mobile network for the fourth year in a row, based on analysis by Ookla of tests taken with Speedtest® covering the first half of 2021.

On the other hand, Smart scored a rare sweep in the April 2021 Philippines Mobile Network Experience Awards by independent analytics firm Opensignal, beating the competition across all metrics in three essential aspects of service, including Coverage (4G Coverage Experience, 4G Availability), Speed (Download and Upload Speed) and Experience (Games, Video and Voice App). This is the first time an operator in the Philippines won decisively in all categories.

Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 2018 through 2020 and Q1-Q2 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.