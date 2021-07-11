SMDC Launches Sands Residences Where World-Class Luxury Takes Shape

SM Development Corporation (SMDC), the leading real estate developer in the Philippines and the group behind some of the most successful projects along Roxas Boulevard – Breeze Residences and Coast Residences, recently ushered in the coming of SMDC’s Sands Residences, its latest addition to the thriving and dynamic city of Manila. To celebrate the launch of the luxurious waterfront development, SMDC together with ABS-CBN and The Filipino Channel hosted a digital concert, headlined by some of the country’s most powerful voices – Martin Nievera, Jed Madela, and Jona, together with rising performers Fana, and Jeremy G.

The event was kicked-off with a stroll down memory lane, as Martin Nievera, Jed Madela and Jona sang and grooved to Classic Manila Sound beats like Awitin Mo at Isasayaw Ko and Rock Baby Rock. Another noteworthy highlight of the concert was a medley of Martin Nievera’s top hits, performed by none other than the Concert King himself.

The celebration was indeed a fitting introduction of SMDC’s newest luxury development along Roxas Boulevard, one of the world’s most picturesque promenades. Sands Residences will have breathtaking views of Manila’s skyline and the iconic Manila Bay Sunset, with the exclusive elegance of a five-star hotel-like lifestyle.

SMDC has put together topnotch designers in creating an exquisite modern development that offers convenience and total accessibility to centers of arts & culture, shopping & entertainment destinations, and key business districts in Manila, establishing SMDC Sands Residences as a premium investment. With its elegant lobby, posh indoor lounges, and outdoor verandas, one can work, network, and get cozy in stylish bespoke spaces.

Residents of SMDC Sands Residences will live and breathe opulence, as every nook and cranny has been decked with plush interiors inspired by the sea and warmth of the sunset, complimented by well-appointed facilities and amenities, and 5-star service which makes living at Sands Residences truly a remarkable experience.

With the addition of SMDC Sands Residences to the vibrant City of Manila, the dream of owning a world-class property by the bay is now within reach. With luxury taking shape, it’s time to celebrate.

For Overseas Filipinos in Asia, Middle East, North America, South America, and Europe the Sands Residences Digital Launch Concert will be aired on July 17, 2021, with replays on July 18, 2021 where TFC and MYX TV is available.