Solve your Online Learning Woes with the POCO M3 PRO 5G

With schools and universities still implementing blended modules and online classes, having access to the right tools has become essential to maximize learning from home. A powerful, affordable and battery efficient smart phone can make it the best study buddy for cash-strapped students.

Enter the POCO M3 Pro 5G, the latest smart phone in the POCO series packed with the latest technology to make online learning stress-free. Here are some reasons why the POCO M3 Pro 5G is the perfect online learning tool.

Seamless multitasking and app switching with the powerful MediaTek 700 Processor

Watching virtual discussions while taking notes and browsing the internet at the same time but worried that your phone might crash? Worry no more as for the first time, POCO is making use of MediaTek Dimensity technology, which offers enhanced overall performance and speed. MediaTek Dimensity 700 and its leading 7nm process provides a flagship-level experience with power efficiency. Switching to other apps from Microsoft Teams to Viber or Zoom to Facebook Messenger is hassle-free with no hiccups.

The phone also comes with an octa-core CPU that operates at up to 2.2GHz, and fast UFS 2.2 storage, supporting ts power users with high performance when streaming videos, watching video conferences or snapping pictures. Split-screen for these apps has never been this easy!

In terms of RAM and storage, it comes with 2 variants, the 4GB ram and 64GB internal storage and 6GB ram and 128GB internal storage with up to 512GB expandable storage. This means more apps, files, photos, and heavy documents to store. No need to uninstall apps to make room for new ones. In terms of software, POCO M3 Pro 5G runs the latest MIUI 12 based on Android 11. This OS is known for its clean look, friendly interface, and packs lots of awesome wallpapers.

Dual 5G connectivity for faster connection and quality video viewing for online learning

Another helpful feature is its dual 5G connectivity, which offers faster download and upload speeds without hurting your wallet for areas with 5G connectivity. This is the most affordable 5G smartphone released by POCO up to date.

With more areas becoming 5G-enabled, using the POCO M3 Pro 5G ensures you to get most out of your mobile internet. You get to enjoy a more stable internet connection thus no more dropping signal during your classes on Zoom or MS Teams, plus experience less buffering and load HD-quality videos while you research on YouTube and other streaming platforms. This also ensure you don’t miss deadlines especially when uploading big files or downloading digital modules and reading materials.

Massive battery perfect for long hours of online classes and meetings

You won’t have to worry about longer online classes or meetings as this packs a 5,000 mAh battery that can even last up to 2 days depending on usage. Added by the power of the MediaTek 700 Processor, you get less battery consumption with more power. It also comes with a 22.5W in-box charger and supports 18W fast charging so you can power up your POCO in a snap.

Smoother display with 90Hz refresh rate and a 360° Light Sensor for eye care for a better visual experience

POCO M3 PRO 5G offers faster visuals and a smoother experience for users with its 90Hz 6.5″ FHD+ display. With its 90Hz refresh rate, scrolling up and down through the app drawer, images and webpages become so much smoother, while higher refresh rates can make your eyes feel a lot less tired. More details and vibrant colors provided by this high-definition display is perfect for your phone editing projects, creating visual presentations or watching online lectures.

It also comes with a 360° Light Sensor on the front and back that adjusts the brightness naturally, smartly, and precisely to help reduce eye strain. This newest technology helps take care of your eyes especially for those that have long periods of online classes, projects, or watching long educational videos. Whatever the light condition in your environment, the 360° Light Sensor is there to adjust smartly and give you the best viewing experience without causing eye strain.

The updated Reading Mode 3.0 also adds warmer colors and paper texture to the background, perfect for users who are into reading e-books or reviewing through their files. POCO also retained the all-time user’s choice features such as the 3.5mm headphone jack with Hi-Res Audio certification for greater audio quality, IR blaster for controlling smart devices, and NFC for seamless content sharing.

This phone is perfect for students looking for a budget-friendly phone that provides the latest features to help them study and play – and it’s a great looking phone too, with its unique 3D curved back design and glossy finish and comes in three eye-catching colors: Power Black, Cool Blue, and its signature POCO Yellow.

POCO M3 Pro 5G is available for only ₱8,990 for the 4GB RAM variant with 64GB internal storage and ₱11,990 for the 6GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage. It is available in any POCO Authorized Stores or the POCO official store in Shopee and Lazada.