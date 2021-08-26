Sony Celebrates Seven Wins at 2021 EISA Awards Including Highly Coveted ‘Camera of the Year’ for Alpha 1

Sony is extremely proud to announce that its quality and innovation has once again been recognized at the highly celebrated Expert Imaging and Sound Association Awards. Sony won a total of seven awards including ‘Camera of the Year’ for Alpha 1, ‘Multimedia Smartphone’ for Xperia 1 III and ‘Home Theatre Projector’ for VPL-VW590ES across the digital imaging, mobile and home projector industries.

Full list of Sony awards wins:

EISA Camera of the Year 2021-2022: Alpha 1

EISA Photo/Video Camera 2021-2022: Alpha 7S III

EISA Standard Lens 2021-2022: FE 50mm F1.2 GM

EISA Wideangle Lens 2021-2022: FE 14mm F1.8 GM

EISA Wideangle Zoom Lens (full-frame) 2021-2022: FE 12-24mm F2.8 GM

EISA Multimedia Smartphone 2021-2022: Xperia 1 III

EISA Home Theatre Projector 2021-2022: VPL-VW590ES

EISA Camera of the Year: Alpha 1

With the Alpha 1, photographers do not need to think about the traditional trade-off between resolution and speed because this camera offers both. At its heart is a 50.1 MP full-frame stacked Exmor RS™ CMOS image sensor and BIONZ XR™ processor for blazing fast read speed that allows for up to 30fps continuous shooting, with an uninterrupted blackout-free view in its electronic viewfinder. The dual driven shutter allows flash sync up to 1/400 sec and electronic shutter flash sync at up to 1/200 sec. Designed to be one of the most versatile cameras ever made, the Alpha 1 offers industry-leading video capabilities with up to 8K (7680×4320) 30p 10-bit 4:2:0 movie recording. Equipped with the latest and fastest technologies for data transfer, it provides professional grade workflow and expanded tethered shooting capabilities that makes it the best choice for demanding professionals.

EISA Photo/Video Camera: Alpha 7S III

The Alpha 7S III delivers stunning 4K video quality without any compromise. The camera boasts a 12.1-megapixel back-illuminated full-frame Exmor R™ CMOS image sensor that provides outstanding performance at high sensitivities expandable to ISO 409,600 and minimized rolling shutter effects. Its full-pixel readout also enables ultra-sharp and clean video without a crop. In 4K/60p mode the camera can record for more than an hour[i] while in slow motion, 4K/120p and Full HD/240p are also available. Internally, the camera records 10-bit footage with 4:2:2 color subsampling; it can also output 16-bit RAW data to a compatible recorder over HDMI. It lets you frame and monitor your subject perfectly with the 3.0 type side flip LCD screen and an industry leading 9.44 million- dot OLED electronic viewfinder. Finally, achieve optimum video workflow with S-Cinetone included[ii], full HDMI connectivity for both recording and processing video, tenacious AF with Sony’s unique Real-time tracking and Eye AF technology ideal for solo-shooting or small-scale production.

EISA Standard Lens: FE 50mm F1.2 GM

This unique prime lens combines outstanding image quality and a very bright F1.2 aperture with a remarkably compact and lightweight design. Its newly developed 11-blade circular diaphragm and XA (extreme aspherical) lens elements together provide pleasing bokeh. The four XD (extreme dynamic) Linear Motors deliver fast and precise autofocus and tracking. In addition, the FE 50mm F1.2 GM is equipped with an aperture ring that can be switched between clicked and clickless operation, ideal for shooting both stills and video. This lens offers creators a brilliantly performing tool for portraits, wedding photography, videography and more.

EISA Wideangle Lens: FE 14mm F1.8 GM

This extremely compact large-aperture ultra-wide angle prime lens combines Sony’s latest optical design achievements and manufacturing techniques into a rectilinear 14mm F/1.8 lens that is as easy to carry in the field as it is to use in studio. The compact size and weight, however, do not compromise high image quality or reliability needed for challenging conditions. Sony’s FE 14mm F1.8 GM performs impressively well for landscapes, nightscapes, architecture and videography. The 9-blade aperture and XA lens elements contribute to attractive bokeh, whilst the XD Linear Motors provide fast and accurate autofocus.

EISA Wideangle Zoom Lens (full-frame): FE 12-24mm F2.8 GM

Sony’s large-aperture ultra-wide angle zoom is a truly amazing lens, with remarkable optical performance. The sharpness is very impressive from edge to edge, even at maximum aperture, thanks in part to the largest XA lens element produced so far. The lens is also astonishingly compact considering its 122° angle of view and bright maximum aperture of F2.8. The high build quality of the FE 12-24mm F2.8 GM includes a water and oil-repellent fluorine coating on the front element. XD Linear Motors ensure quick and accurate autofocus, making this lens a useful tool for landscape photographers, videographers and photojournalists.

EISA Multimedia Smartphone Xperia 1 III

Xperia 1 III is co-developed with the engineers behind Alpha series cameras, renowned for their industry-leading autofocus technology. The model includes fast, accurate continuous AF across all lenses and Real-time Eye AF. Furthermore, the Xperia 1 III features the world’s first Variable telephoto lens paired with a Dual-PD Sensor[iii] and 4K HDR OLED 120Hz Refresh rate display.[iv]

Xperia 1 III presents a more sophisticated feature set for photographers who strive for picture perfect results. Xperia 1 III features Real-time Tracking, allowing users to shoot the most challenging moving subjects in precise focus[v]. Using AI-based algorithms and the 3D iToF sensor to measure distance, Real-time Tracking can accurately detect and focus on a subject and continue to track it even if it temporarily moves out of sight. This is further complemented by the world´s first smartphone with a Variable telephoto lens paired with a Dual PD sensor that reaches up to a 105mm focal length – assisted by fast autofocus thanks to the Dual PD sensor. When switching between 70mm and 105mm[vi], the focus is adjusted in an instant to swiftly capture the beauty in the detail. Xperia 1 III can also reach focal lengths of 16mm and 24mm for more creative flexibility in shooting.

In addition to its superior camera functionality, Xperia 1 III provides a rich collation of integrated features that connect the Xperia community with its passions. Whether they are photographers, audiophiles, cinephiles, gamers or cinematographers alike, the next generation of Xperia 1 series enriches the user experience with its plethora of new multimedia features – including full stage stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 360 Reality Audio[vii], as well and new and improved Game Enhancer features.

EISA Home Theatre Projector: VPL-VW590ES

The VPL-VW590ES 1,800lm native 4K lamp projector is a true home cinema all-rounder, delivering the 4K clarity, deep contrast and bright accurate colors expected from high end home cinema projectors. It offers an incredibly clear HDR experience by implementing picture processor “X1™ for projector”, based on technology used for Sony’s TVs optimized for projection image characteristics. Watch 4K HDR content as the creator intended with the ‘Dynamic HDR Enhancer’ featured with the “X1™ for projector” which optimizes HDR image quality through dynamic tone mapping. Dynamic range is extended through deepening black levels through precision light source dimming, whilst simultaneously boosting highlights, all on a frame-by-frame basis.

[i] Sony test conditions

[ii] Version 2.01 or later camera software is required

[iii] 4K (QFHD: 3840×2160)

[iv] Verified by Strategy Analytics’ SpecTRAX Service against the published display specifications for over 18,500 smartphones.

[v] The subject may not be detected depending on the shooting environment.

[vi] Xperia 1 III features 70mm and 105mm focal length in the same periscope camera paired with a Dual Photo Diode sensor. Verified by Strategy Analytics’ SpecTRAX Service against the published camera specifications for over 18,500 smartphones.

[vii] 360 Reality Audio requires a subscription to a compatible online music service, and third party terms, conditions, account, and fees may apply.