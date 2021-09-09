Ready to hear #YourSoundNothingElse? Sony’s newest WF-1000XM4 TWS is now available!

Calling all music lovers and audiophiles because this is the moment we’ve all been waiting for! Sony’s newest WF-1000XM4 is now available in all Sony Centres and Authorized Dealers nationwide starting September 10.

The WF-1000XM4 guarantees to bring your listening experience to the next level, better than ever without any distractions! It is packed with impressive and premium features that is worthy of your investment.

Industry-leading noise cancellation

Sony’s WF-1000XM4 promises to deliver the industry’s highest level of noise cancelling while consuming less power, thanks to the combination of Sony’s newest Integrated Processor V1 chip and its improved dual noise sensor per bud that catches more ambient sounds in the surroundings.

The earbuds’ system is also built with a newly designed 6mm driver unit featuring a 20% increase in magnet volume along with a high compliance diaphragm, allowing to generate a high-precision cancellation signal to the low frequency range that further enhances noise canceling.

Also, a huge factor in attaining a high-level of noise cancellation is because of its newly developed Noise Isolation Earbud Tips made from unique polyurethane, a soft memory foam, that maximizes the surface contact area, thus insulating sound and reducing noise.

Exceptional sound quality

For whatever tunes you like listening to, whether upbeat or mellow, you can hear it at its very best as the WF-1000XM4 lets you enjoy compressed sound sources like digital sound streams in high resolution brought about by the DSEE ExtremeTM.

Furthermore, its AI technology in the Integrated Processor V1 chip intelligently recognizes instrumentation and music genres, before selecting the best algorithm that produces the sounds in the richest quality.

If you’re strolling outdoors while listening to music, the Automatic Wind Noise Reduction mode will keep you immersed as it automatically suppresses unwanted wind noise, so you’ll remain to hear sounds loud and clear.

Fit for everyone’s ear

Aesthetically, Sony’s WF-1000XM4’s ergonomic design will also make you love it even more as it is designed to comfortably fit and remain stable in everyone’s ear, leaving you with no worries that it will suddenly fall when you do physical activities like jogging/running, exercising, etc.

And of course, one of the most exciting and highly anticipated features of the earbuds is its IPX4 water resistance rating that can withstand water splashes, rain drizzles, or even your sweat when you do light to moderate workouts and you can continue to enjoy your favorite music.

Get the long-awaited Sony WF-1000XM4 now for only P13,999 to hear #YourSoundNothingElse! Grab yours in all Sony Centres or Sony Authorized Dealers nationwide. You may also opt to checkout our official Sony stores in Lazada and Shopee.